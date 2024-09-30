'We need you': Restaurant Naked Finn reaches out online for support amid 'turbulent period'

Come November 2024, seafood restaurant Naked Finn will have officially been in business for 12 years.

But it may not be the most joyful occasion based on the latest social media post by its owner, Tan Ken Loon.

Located in Gillman Barracks, the restaurant seems to be struggling, prompting Ken Loon to take to his personal social media accounts on Sept 24 to share more about these difficulties.

The post began with the owner's plea to potential customers.

"We need you," it read, before mentioning how it has been a "turbulent period" for the restaurant, specifically since early 2023.

Ken Loon noted that "internal and external challenges have taken a heavy mental toll on us". Though they have addressed most of these challenges, he said that factors like "economic climate are beyond our influence".

The 49-year-old also shared with AsiaOne other challenges faced such as operations-related issues, the increased cost of ingredients and significantly increased utilities.

In spite of its dire situation, the restaurant is keen to continue buying quality ingredients while pricing menu items reasonably for its customers, the owner said.

"If you love our food, please help to spread the word: tell your friends, colleagues, associates, everyone!" Ken Loon said, calling it the "best marketing" the restaurant could hope for.

He also asked for customers to be kind in their reviews, allowing the restaurant to address the matter immediately as opposed to posting them online.

"Every negative post, story and public review will only make it worse for us," he said in his post.

Ken Loon's plea has drawn support, with a number of people on his Instagram comments section sending their love and encouragement for him and his restaurant.

One Instagram user commented: "Been going there regularly! Very nice food!"

Others also mentioned the quality of food available at Naked Finn, with one netizen claiming it was "one of the best" in Singapore.

Less is more

Naked Finn began in November 2012 and is known for its fuss-free recipes.

According to its website, the restaurant's cooking process is as simple as adding just olive oil, sea salt and the occasional unsalted butter to its ingredients.

Despite its recent struggles, the restaurant has garnered a respectable 4.4 out of 5 rating on Google, from more than 500 reviewers.

With menu items such as Wild-Caught Gloomy Octopus to Wild-Caught Indian White Prawn, Naked Finn is likely to be the perfect dining spot for any seafood lover.

Address:39 Malan Rd, Gillman Barracks, Singapore 109442

Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 1030pm

