'We need your help': Woodcraft Family announces closure, planning retirement sale in November

Woodcraft Family is a family-owned business that specialises in hand- and custom-made portraits and wedding decorations.

But it won't be long before their race is run.

The local business took to social media on Monday (Oct 14) to make an announcement about their future. This announcement generated significant buzz.

"Hey, we're closing shop. Actually, it's my dad who's retiring and we need your help," the business owner's daughter said in a video.

With the business set to close in slightly over a month, there's still "quite a bit of wood supply" in the shop, she shared.

This includes wooden planks, wood furnishings, little knick-knacks and wooden shelves made by the owner himself.

Woodcraft Family is hoping to sell these off before closing end-November.

When pressed by TikTok users on the date of the sale, the business replied that they are looking at the second weekend of November onwards.

As for now, nothing has been announced yet.

Fans of Woodcraft Family will be relieved to hear that this isn't exactly a final farewell.

Customised wood carving orders will still be available but it will be more of a post-retirement project for the business owner.

AsiaOne has reached out to Woodcraft Family for more information.

In the comments section, many netizens wished the business owner a happy retirement.

One netizen even recognised the owner and shared that he had bought some wood finishing stains from him a few years back.

He wished the owner well and added that he hopes the owner can find a new place to continue his craft.

Another TikTok user said they were sorry to see another "legacy business" closing down.

Others urged the Woodcraft Family to drop an address so they can pay the business a visit, with one expressing how keen they were to spruce up their space with some wood craft.

Address: Blk 1057 #01-85 Eunos Ave 3 S(409848)

Opening hours: Weekdays 8.30am to 5pm, Saturdays 8.30am to 12pm

