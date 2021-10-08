We reviewed these hotels to find the best staycations in Singapore

While we can travel overseas to places like Germany, some of us would still prefer having our own mini holidays in sunny Singapore. Staycations have been all the rage lately and we can definitely see why it's been a popular activity for most locals to take a break from the hustle and bustle of work-life.

It's important to give yourself the time to step away, to support both your physical and mental wellbeing. And if you're looking for a new place to check out this weekend to wind down, then you've come to the right place.

Ahead, we've sussed out some of the best hotels in Singapore that you need to check out for your next staycation.

Andaz Singapore

Charms: A luxurious hotel with the best hospitality service that's conveniently located in Bugis, with a beautiful view of the city skyline.

Our 2D1N experience: Prior to the stay, I've actually heard a lot of good reviews about Andaz Singapore - so it goes without saying that I had high expectations about my stay here at the hotel.

Of course, I must admit that it didn't disappoint. Conveniently located in Bugis, the hotel occupies Level 25 to 39 of DUO Tower. Due to the pandemic, check-in was done at Level 2, of which you'll also come across the hotel's very own pushcart that serves complimentary beverages that you can enjoy upon your arrival.

When we checked into our King Bay View Deluxe Room, we were dazzled by the beautiful view of the Marina Bay area and the sea thanks to its floor-to-ceiling windows that also come with day blinds and blackout curtains, that are powered by buttons by the bed.

The gym at Andaz Singapore is also quite impressive as compared to the other hotels I've been to. Overlooking the incredible skyline, the 24-hour Fitness Centre is equipped with the latest exercise equipment, including cardio machines and free weights.

As for the pool, like most hotels, you'll have to book a timeslot prior to your check-in to avoid any overcrowding. I love how you can always soak up the breathtaking views of the city skyline wherever you go when you're at Andaz, even if you're in the room, the pool, or you're at the restaurant.

The infinity pool, in this case, can be a little busy at times, but more often than not, you'll be able to secure a nice sunbed for you to sit back and relax while you get your tan on.

There's a plethora of food options for you to choose from here considering the fact that Bugis and Haji Lane are a stone's throw away from the hotel. From Japanese cuisines to western delights, the options are aplenty.

However, if you don't plan to go too far, you can also check out the restaurants at Andaz Singapore itself, where you'll find popular restaurants like Alley on 25 where you'll be treated to a series of delectable dishes and treats.

But more importantly, the highlight of our stay would have to be our time spent over at Mr. Stork - that sits atop the Andaz Singapore hotel. After having dinner at a restaurant nearby, we settled for a few drinks at the bar to unwind after a long day. Here, Mr. Stork houses ten teepee huts and relaxed seating set amid lush tropical landscaping.

We sat by the bar, where their bar manager, Hasith, entertained us through the night with his unique mixes and stories behind the beverages served. We were thoroughly impressed with the staff's service and hospitality, we couldn't be more grateful about it.

As there are a few restaurants that are undergoing renovations here at Andaz, our experience was not affected by it as we didn't hear any noise during our stay).

However, if you're planning to drive here, it's also good to note that it's recommended to leave your car at home as there isn't any complimentary parking, of which you'll have to pay an hourly rate if you're parking at Duo Towers. - Shazrina Shamsudin, digital writer

What's around: Situated right above Bugis MRT Exit E, you'll find a plethora of food options, places to visit along Haji Lane and it's also convenient to travel around via MRT.

Price: $395++ (weekdays), $458++ (weekends) for an all-inclusive experience of one night.

Andaz is having a flash sale where there are up to 70 per cent off staycation and dining deals, from Oct 1 to 9. Shoppers will even get to test their fortunes with a $100 Mystery Box and be rewarded with secret dining deals at either Grand Hyatt Singapore or Andaz Singapore, worth a minimum value of $153 each.

You can also book the Presidential Suite for 2D1N that's going for $850 (61 per cent off regular price), or even the King Bed Room for 3D2N for $467 (52 per cent off regular price).

Where to book: Book at https://hyattsingapore.whyqueue.shop/

*Price quoted is accurate as of Oct 6, 2021. Note that the pricing may fluctuate depending on demand and supply at any point in time.

Grand Hyatt

Charms: A nostalgic, grand hotel with spacious rooms and is also conveniently located in the heart of Orchard.

Our 2D1N experience: Grand Hyatt Hotel might not be the new kid on the block, but it's definitely one worth visiting at least once in your lifetime. Whether it's for business or for pleasure, this hotel is your next one-stop destination when it comes to staycations.

For our stay here at Grand Hyatt, we booked the King Bed Deluxe Room which we found was incredibly spacious. It was outfitted with a king bed, en suite bathroom, separate living area and generous work desk in a suite layout.

I appreciated the amount of room that we had to ourselves, considering the fact that most hotels in Singapore are generally smaller. The bathroom comes with a bathtub for you to soak in and even a separate shower too. While the hotel may give off a sense of nostalgia, given its long history, the rooms still feel cosy and modern enough to hold their fort.

If you're looking for food options to whet your appetite, look no further than Grand Hyatt's very own lineup of restaurants including Straits Kitchen, mezza9, Pete's Place, Oasis Restaurant and 10 SCOTTS. Alternatively, you can also head out to dine at the various malls located along Orchard Road too - you'll never have to worry about going hungry here.

Over at Grand Hyatt, there's also a pool for you to take a dip in, but you'll have to take note that you have to make your bookings via their online portal to avoid any overcrowding.

We love how fast and easy booking is over at Grand Hyatt because you can do everything at the touch of your fingertips without having to make your way to the counter (this also includes booking your timeslots for breakfast too).

What's more, they also offer complimentary parking tickets, so you won't have to worry about parking during your stay. - Shazrina Shamsudin, digital writer

What's around: Eggslut, shopping malls including Far East Plaza, Scott's Square and ION Orchard. It's also conveniently located near Orchard MRT.

Price: $380++(weekdays), $410++(weekends) for an all-inclusive experience of one night.

Grand Hyatt Singapore is having a flash sale from Oct 1 to Oct 9. You can now book the Grand Corporate Suite at $498++ (70 per cent off regular price), or opt for a couple's retreat in a Club Deluxe Room at $276++ (40 per cent off regular price).

Where to book: Book at https://hyattsingapore.whyqueue.shop/

*Price quoted is accurate as of Oct 6, 2021. Note that the pricing may fluctuate depending on demand and supply at any point in time.

Oasia Resort Sentosa

Charms: Tranquil retreat and wellness spa to refresh, refuel and recharge

Our 3D2N experience: Surrounded by lush vegetation and scenic views, the resort's facade maintains the old charm of its conservation building while the lobby's high wall of verdant plating evokes a sense of oneness with nature.

I checked myself into the Junior Suite and was surprised to see how generously sized it was. It came complete with Oasia's signature Pryce Tea, Lavazza coffee machine with capsules, Asmara's wellness drinks and fresh fruits procured from UglyFood.

On the in-room entertainment, there's a wellness channel with a series of guided workouts and music therapy videos curated by Lululemon's fitness experts and the hotel's trained professionals. At designated hours throughout the day, there are also activities with varying intensity from HIIT to yoga and qi gong.

For two consecutive evenings, I participated in the yoga class and had the most therapeutic session on my first day, thanks to the attentive instructor. My two must-tries at the resort are its signature restaurant Bedrock Origin, the sister outlet of the award-winning Bedrock Bar & Grill; and a full-body massage at Oasia Spa.

The therapists are deeply intuitive and experienced and I love how plush the treatment beds are. Focusing on a holistic Asian approach, the treatments combine the essence of traditional Thai massage, Japanese bodywork of shiatsu pressure points and Indian massage techniques. Usually, staycations don't do much to relax me but this one did the trick. - Ng Yi Lian, editor

What's around: Resort World Sentosa and its full array of F&B outlets is a stone's throw away.

Price: Till 30 Nov 2021, enjoy a 3D2N stay in its premier room at $688 nett (weekday bookings) and $788 nett (weekend bookings) inclusive of breakfast for 2, Oasia Spa treatments worth up to $300, one-way limo transfer and more.

Where to book: Book at www.oasiahotels.com/en/deals/TheOasiaEscape.

*Price quoted is accurate as of Oct 5, 2021. Note that the pricing may fluctuate depending on demand and supply at any point in time.

One Farrer Hotel

Charms: Massive Olympic-sized common pool + Nest at One Farrer that offers opulent private dining and 2-bedroom villa stays

Our 2D1N experience: With a lounge that offers a private rooftop swimming experience and complimentary all-day dining at a two-bedroom sky villa, staying at Nest at One Farrer is like living the ultimate high life (but with an affordable price tag).

With 13 venues ranging from villas to dining studios, there's also a range of bespoke menus so if you're thinking of a culinary experience and a staycay, this could be your best bet.

Staying with my family of four at the Orchid Villa, I'd picked a French four-course dinner that was served in the dining space of our own villa. From hearty lobster bisques to perfectly grilled ribeyes, the food and the dining service were both immaculate.

Besides loving the fact that I could roll-off from a fine dining experience right into my king-sized bed a few steps away, the kids also enjoyed the massive Olympic-sized common pool on level 6 with many poolside cabanas. Thanks to current Covid restrictions, the pool was never crowded and there were certainly safe distances from each swimmer. - Ng Yi Lian, editor

What's around: Little India and all its delicious food haunts and heritage walks.

Price: $999 for an all-inclusive experience of one night at the two-bedroom Orchid villa, club lounge access with breakfast and a four-course dinner (60 per cent off the best available rate).

Where to book: Book at www.onefarrer.com

*Price quoted is accurate as of Oct 5, 2021. Note that the pricing may fluctuate depending on demand and supply at any point in time.

Shangri-La Singapore

Charms: Spacious and luxurious hotel with old-school charm, and plenty of well-designed facilities and events to entertain kids from 4 to 12 years old

Our 2D1N experience: I'd usually do 3D2N stays as 2D1N is too short to enjoy the facilities and experience! I've stayed at the Valley Wing three times so far (with my last stay in April 2021), and have not been disappointed. I like that the Valley Wing is located away from the main lobby, so it's a little more private.

More importantly, Valley Wing guests also get exclusive access to the Summit Room for an intimate breakfast setting (as opposed to a buffet setting at The Line), as well as afternoon tea, evening canapes and champagne.

I'm also impressed by the in-room dining experience, as there are plenty of choices on the menu to satisfy both adults and children. I appreciate the thoughtfully curated in-room dining menu which had healthy and nutritious food options for my kids, such as chicken with brown rice and steamed vegetables, and salmon options.

Usually, fried and processed food like fries, nuggets, fish and chips dominate the kids menu, leaving them high at first and hungry very quickly, but at Shangri-La, my kids had wholesome nosh that kept them satisfied and energetic throughout the day.

With our meals being taken care of, we didn't have to leave the hotel, and could focus on enjoying the facilities, such as the indoor children's playground Buds and water play area Splash Zone. As a parent, my kids' enjoyment plays a big part in the staycation experience, because happy kids = happy parents. And kids have bountiful energy to burn.

Having been to many indoor playgrounds, I'm impressed by the level of thought put into the design at Buds. There's a good mix of creative and experiential activities, from painting to net climbing to playing the piano in the music room.

What sets this playground experience apart is the investment in youthful, friendly staff who guide and encourage children in their play, resulting in parents being less stressed watching over their kids, and giving them the opportunity to have their own fun or chill out at the cafe within the playground.

The staff at Buds have encouraged my children to take the slide, climb the net and overcome their fears within the one-hour session, for which I'm really grateful.

The Splash Zone is another one-of-its-kind water play area, with plenty of interesting features such as jet cannons, water sprouts and vertical slides. Even though my kids can't swim and are afraid of water entering their eyes, they enjoyed the water area and have kept asking to go back. With the guaranteed fun and unique facilities at Shangri-La, I'm definitely planning for another stay in the coming months!

What's around: If you wish to explore dining options outside of Valley Wing, check out Origin Grill which serves clean, farm-to-table food made from fresh produce, NAMI Japanese restaurant and Waterfall Ristorante Italiano for classic South Italian dishes.

For a taste of all cuisines, head to the renowned The Line for buffet-style dining. To cap off the indulgent staycation, book a rejuvenating massage at Chi, The Spa - you'll be in the good hands of a skilled therapist. - Estelle Low, digital editor

Price: From $500 for 2D1N at Valley Wing Deluxe King Room for two, via shangri-la.com

Where to book: Book at shangri-la.com

*Price quoted is accurate as of Oct 5, 2021. Note that the pricing may fluctuate depending on demand and supply at any point in time.

This article was first published in Her World Online.