We spent 15 hours binge-watching Song Ji-a's beauty tutorials…this is what we learnt

Song Ji-a caught the attention of everyone with her gorgeous doll-like features, and of course, bold personality on Singles Inferno.

But before her rise to fame on the Netflix series, the Jennie lookalike was already racking up millions of views on Youtube as a beauty content creator. Her channel, FreeZia, boasts a following of 1.39 million subscribers!

Ji-a regularly posts Get Ready with Me (GRWM), Q&A, fashion styling, and casual vlog-type videos on her channel.

Here we've rounded up five beauty lessons we picked up from her channel to achieve her flawless skin and cute, sexy makeup look.

Start your day right with your morning routine Puffy eyes in the morning? Follow Ji-a’s lead and start your day with an ice americano or iced green tea with syrup. She also puts her sheet masks and ampoules in the refrigerator to get it nice and cold. She says: “If you apply gel type products when they’re cold they do an amazing job at calming your skin.” Work your skincare into your skin Ji-a’s secret to flawless skin is time. After applying the lighter products in her skincare routine such as toner, serums and essence, she waits for her skin to fully absorb the products before going in with her heavy cream moisturiser. She says: “If I apply this La Mer cream without my skin having fully absorbed the lotion I applied before, this area kinda smudges. That’s why I give [the rest of my skincare products] time to sink in.” Brown eyeshadow palette is a must-have Brown eyeshadow palettes are perfect for a natural, everyday makeup look. With the different tones and varying textures of brown in your palette, you can create a semi-smoky eye look, contour your face, line your eyes and even fill in your brows. She says: In a review video for the Wakemake Soft Blurring Eye Palette in 01 Daily Blurring, Ji-a described it as a “do-it-all palette that beginners can use very easily. Warm up your lash curler No one likes lashes that fall flat. A hack to maximise your eyelash curler is to warm it slightly with a lighter so the curl lasts longer. She says: “Lighter is a must-have [for warming up your] eyelash curler.” Ji-a’s top four recommendations for mascara include: Maybelline’s The Colossal Waterproof Mascara, Banila Co’s All Day Rise Mascara Curly + Volume, Too Cool for School’s Lazy Red Clear Fix Mascara and, Clio’s Kill Lash Superproof Mascara Long Curling. Change up your makeup looks with beauty marks Beauty marks on our face are sometimes seen as a flaw and we cover them up with foundation and concealer but beauty marks can actually evoke a certain mood and elevate your look. Ji-a likes to draw beauty marks under her eye when she wants to change up her style. She says: “If you draw a mole with black colour, it’s too obvious that it’s fake. But if you draw a mole with this red-brown colour, it looks more realistic.”

This article was first published in Her World Online.