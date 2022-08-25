'We spent less than $5,000': TikTok user's low-budget home renovation has netizens debating

Most homeowners are aware that renovation costs can be quite brutal and five-figure sums are almost a given.

So when Fairuz Almuddin mentioned that her kitchen renovation cost didn't cross the $5,000 mark, it piqued the interest of many online, who decided to weigh in on the final result.

On Aug 2, Fairuz shared a video of her spruced up kitchen on her personal TikTok page Hellotherefai.

"You don't need a ton of money to have a fully functional kitchen," the in-video caption read.

https://www.tiktok.com/@hellotherefai/video/7127202131584503042

In the 19-second clip, Fairuz took viewers through a quick tour of her simple, minimalistic kitchen which features stainless steel counters, black cabinets and wooden shelves.

Nothing particularly imaginative but nothing shoddy either.

"We spent less than $5,000 to get this look," Fairuz mentioned.

When a netizen commented on how unbelievably low that number was, Fairuz clarified that the actual amount she had spent on her kitchen was just $3,800, and $5,000 actually referred to the total amount she had spent on the renovation for her built-to-order home.

If you're wondering how Fairuz worked within such a tight budget, she mentioned in the comments section that she did away with installing a cooker hood as she felt that "unless your hood is the commercial kind with vents", it is simply a waste of money.

Another way she kept costs low was by striking good deals on second-hand kitchen appliances. The combined cost of her stainless steel warmer, sink and three-door fridge was $150.

Fairuz mentioned she got "lucky" as these items were purchased from "someone who had their restaurant closed down" during Covid-19.

While her kitchen renovation cost became a talking point, what really caught netizens' attention was the uncommon location of her kitchen stove.

Instead of being placed in the kitchen, the stove was located in the service yard, which sparked some debate.

PHOTOS: Screengrabs/TikTok/Hellotherefai

One TikTok user questioned whether neighbours might get upset should the smell of Fairuz's cooking "travel up" to their laundry.

Fairuz simply replied that there have been no complaints so far.

Another issue raised by netizens was the shower curtain just beside the stove, with many labelling it a fire hazard.

Fairuz uploaded a separate video on Aug 23 in response to some of the flak received.

https://www.tiktok.com/@hellotherefai/video/7135035725589859585?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=6944924152827184641

She was appeared annoyed at being labelled an irresponsible homeowner. She also clarified that the curtain is there for aesthetic purposes, and is moved away whenever she cooks.

"Which part is fire hazard [sic]?" she asked in the clip.

PHOTOS: Screengrabs/TikTok/Hellotherefai

While these TikTok users shared their personal gripes with Fairuz's kitchen, a fellow netizen pointed out how it's "none of our business" if HDB has not prohibited it.

A quick check confirms that relocating one's stove to the service yard is not explicitly prohibited in HDB's renovation guidelines.

AsiaOne has reached out to Fairuz for more information.

