'We started as a big dream': Big Dot Chicken, fried chicken hawker stall at Chinatown Complex, to close

After operating for less than a year, social enterprise hawker Big Dot Chicken will be closing.

The fried chicken specialist, located at Chinatown Complex Market & Food Centre, announced the news in an Instagram post on Feb 17.

While their final day of operations is not confirmed, the owners shared that it should be "some time in April" by their estimates.

However, if they manage to finish their inventory, they will shutter at an earlier date.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DGKtTBhTdHC/?img_index=1[/embed]

"It's been an incredible journey cooking for 100+ of you regulars daily and we are quietly happy whenever we see you bring new friends to our little hawker stall in Chinatown," read the post.



"We started as a big dream amongst friends to recreate a nostalgic fried chicken and yet keep it affordable and yummy amidst the rising costs everywhere. And we think we did it."

The owners said that despite being limited by their "very small kitchen space", they tried their best to fry the "best chicken".

"[We] were happy to have been featured by customers, famous influencers and guides! All of whom paid for their own meals as we did zero sponsored marketing because we simply don't have any marketing budget with our cheap prices!"

Big Dot Chicken also got candid, acknowledging their competitors "who came, checked us out, counted our lunch numbers, sabo (sabotaged) us with fake reviews, reporting our real five-star reviews as spam".

"We would like to say, we know what's happening and we forgive you!" they added. "We tried our best and now pass the baton to you to carry on the race. Peace and all the best!"

The hawker stall, which was started by three friends, opened last year in May and provided employment opportunities for underserved communities, according to their website.

For keepsakes, Big Dot Chicken will be giving away mascot keychains with any combo purchase so that customers will remember them as "the ones that came and tried to make a difference". These are while stocks last.

Big Dot Chicken did not share the reason for their closure.

AsiaOne has reached out to them for more details.

[[nid:714871]]

melissateo@asiaone.com