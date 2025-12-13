We toured a freehold landed area buyers overlook - it's cheaper (and surprisingly convenient) from $3.2m

Today, we're back East again. I always enjoy the landed tour walkabouts in the East, as the residents tend to be more chill and friendly! The estate we're visiting is located in between Changi Road and Sims Avenue East.

It's actually opposite the Eunos Polyclinic or, for those who can afford private healthcare, Parkway East Hospital, so you don't have to worry about commuting to medical care if living here.

As shown, Lorong Sarina consists of a main street which bisects Sims Ave East and Changi Road, as well as a few branches spreading out from the main street. Let’s start our tour from Changi Road.

Here we are standing on the side of the road where you find Eunos Polyclinic and looking towards the Lorong Marina landed enclave. It’s hidden behind the shophouses. They’re nondescript but you can find some hidden gems such as Katong Laksa (George’s)-I’ve not been in a while, but the last time I visited, they were still pounding the rempah by hand. Yum.

We're on the main Lorong Sarina and, as you can see, there is a branch street/ alley to our right. If you look into the background, you can see that there are a few designated street parking lots here. At the moment, they’re empty but I suspect they're usually not so (as I saw people reserving spaces with dustbins/ other items later on my walk.)

This is the street that separates the residential and the commercial stretch, so the 1st row of houses here is single loading (i.e. the row of houses doesn’t directly adjoin another row of houses behind it.)

Initially I thought all the houses here were single-loading but then I realised that the other rows are separated by a small canal, not a street. (i.e. they're not conjoined but the distance between the two rows of properties is smaller than what we see here.)

Most of the houses are the same height but a few have been redeveloped. Here’s how much higher you can go if you rebuild and want to maximise the internal space.

We're heading towards the next row of houses now. Some of the houses are built slightly above road level.

This is the canal or drain that separates the rows of houses closer to Sims Avenue East. Every thing else being equal, I think I prefer the row nearer to Changi Road as you have more distance from your neighbours.

There's a pre-school/ day care center located in the estate too, Aces Champion Preschool. It only has three Google reviews but a five star rating at the time of writing.

Right next to the pre-school is this apartment, The Vines. According to 1 Google review, it’s well located with good public transport connectivity but noisy streets. (Another review say the neighbourhood is serene though, so. It might depend on the facing of your unit. I did a quick search but it seems that there were no units for sale at the time of writing.)

Here is the last row of houses. It's close to Sims Avenue East, a busy road, but is blocked off by a towering hedge. Surprisingly I didn't find it super noisy when visiting.

Another interesting feature about this row of houses is that they have extremely long driveways — the longest in the landed enclave I'd say — so you have a lot of space to park if you have more than one car.

Standing in front of the houses now, this is what you see (the hedge completely blocks off the road, so it looks quite private.) In case you’re wondering, the row on the other side of Lorong Sarina is also quite private as it’s separated from the main road by the commercial shophouses (and the two doors of the two rows of properties aren’t facing each other.)

And here's the view to the left. There’s another bus stop here so I can see why residents say the connectivity is good. On this side of the street, you find buses 2, 7, 24, 25, 26, 28, 30, 67, and 854.

There appears to be a flyover right across from Lorong Sarina. It wasn't noisy when I visited but there weren't many cars using it then. It might be different during peak hours. (Lorong Sarina actually continues after the flyover — I didn’t realise when touring as Sims Avenue East is such a big road, I thought it marked the end of the landed enclave. I might pop back to see if the Lorong Sarina houses on the other side of Sims Avenue East are similar or different one day.)

I'm standing at the very end of the street, looking towards the other side. As you can see, the street isn’t super long. It’s really quite a small landed enclave (but still maintains a residential feel.)

We're now back on Changi Road. Earlier, we looked at the commercial units on the other side of Changi Road, so let’s take a quick look at the ones on the same side as Lorong Sarina now.

This brings us back to where we started the tour! Before we go, let’s look at the sales history here:

As shown, the last 10 sales span from 2021 to 2025 and prices all range between $3.2 million-$4.59 million. (The highest sale was the most recent one-it was highest in terms of transaction price as well as PSF.)

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.