We toured a freehold landed estate next to Mount Faber - with semi-detached units from $5.2m

I first visited the area around Wishart Road several years ago, when I was looking for a condo near nature. The area is right next to Mount Faber.

I left feeling a little unimpressed as the turn-in to the condo was extremely tight and the area felt quite congested.

Hence, I wasn't expecting much of the landed enclave here — happily I was wrong!

Let's start with a map of the surroundings for those not familiar with Wishart Road: as you can see it's surrounded by greenery. The green space you see behind it — after Pender Road — leads to Mount Faber.

In fact, if you miss the turning to Wishart Road and continue straight, you will drive into Mount Faber Park. The road is a huge loop so you can still arrive back at Wishart Road at the end.

Across from the HDB estate is Telok Blangah MRT station, about a 10 minute walk from the landed estate.

The last sale on this street took place in Jan 2025: given how high the property market has been, I was surprise to see that the most recent transaction at $5.2million was for a semi-detached unit of 3,500+ sq ft.

Walk past the bistro and you’ll reach the bus stop where you find a plethora of buses: 10, 30, 57, 61. 93. 97, 100, 124, 131, 143, 145, 166, 188, and 963. Continue past the bus stop and you’ll soon reach Telok Blangah MRT station.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.