We toured a freehold landed estate in Singapore with vintage properties and top Thai restaurants

After several weeks of focusing on landed estates in the east, we're continuing this landed estate walkabout series in other parts of Singapore: namely, Pasir Panjang. Pasir Panjang is not a new area to us: we've previously visited Jalan Mat Jambol, Pasir Panjang Hill (great views) etc. However, it's been at least a year since we did a Pasir Panjang tour, so off we go today to see if anything has changed!

Here is a map for your reference. You can't see it above, but Pasir Panjang MRT is only six minutes away on foot, to the left of the map. Behind the MRT is Pasir Panjang Food Centre, where you'll find decent seafood and mutton soup.

If that's too far a walk for you, you have more choices right outside Jalan Pelepah: Hillman 99 Restaurant (Chinese), Paradise Restaurant (Indian), Super Thai by Sri Army (Thai), 83 Xian Live Seafood and more. In fact, this area seems to be the place to go for Thai food as across the road is Esarn Thai Corner. Both Esarn & Super Thai have good reviews on Google.

If so much food makes you worry about your weight, you're also covered for fitness. In between Pasir Panjang MRT and Jalan Pelepah are Lighthouse Climbing — a rock climbing gym — Anytime Fitness, and CrossFit Hub. This may be a controversial take, but in some ways, Pasir Panjang reminds me of East Coast albeit less gentrified — you find landed estates within walking distance of many restaurants and other amenities. Note: I didn't see tuition centres here though.

Perhaps let's start by taking a look at these amenities before we head in to the landed enclave.

One thing I was concerned about was whether I would be able to find parking nearby; the last few estates we visited were a bit of a dud when it came to street parking.

I was very happy to see that there was a URA car park beside the houses. It's only a short walk to the landed houses — convenient for visiting friends and family — and not that pricey. It's a URA car park vs the ones in malls where twohours' parking can cost me an arm and leg.

Now if you're wondering how much it would cost to live here, these are the last transacted prices:

Before we end off today, I must draw your attention to the Master Plan. Jalan Pelepah is right smack in the middle of numerous reserve sites, as well as at least two sites zoned as "Health & Medical Care."

Moreover the eateries sit on land zoned 3.0, so the area will fill very different as it develops. It could be a good change — more shops and amenities or a less positive change — more high-rise buildings leading to feeling more hemmed-in.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.