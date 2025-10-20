We toured a landed street near one of Singapore's most sought-after schools - where a home last sold for $32m

If you wanted your boy to live within walking distance of ACS, Barker Road is definitely the estate for you. It's so close to ACS that the ACS branch there is even labelled as ACS (Barker Road) to differentiate it from its brother school, ACS Independent.

If you look at the photo above, the building looming over the houses is set within the school grounds, so that's how close the school and the houses are.

I hadn't explored this landed estate in years. I was expecting it to be very crowded with cars due to parents fetching their children from ACS, and full of landed houses that most of us wouldn't be able to afford. However, I was quite pleasantly surprised.

1 thing I need to point out is that, very unusually for a landed estate, there is no playground in Barker Road. I guess most of the houses are large enough that kids can play inside their own homes.

Alternatively, they can walk over to Goldhill Avenue, the neighbouring estate which is home to the closest playground. There’s no shortcut between the two estates though so you will need to walk out to the main road (Dunearn Road) to get to Goldhill Avenue.

If you’re not familiar with this area, here’s a map for you to orientate yourself.

If you're wondering about the sales history of the area, here you go. The last 3 semi-Ds sold for much less than I would have expected ($3 to $5million-ish) which makes sense when you see that they are strata units.

Strata units often sell for less than freehold units in the same area. In fact, if you peruse the transactions, you’ll see that the semi-D in 2025 sold for about the same amount as a freehold terrace back in 2021.

However, one thing I need to highlight is that there is only one way in and out of this landed enclave. And, if I’m not wrong, the turn in/out is shared with ACS Barker so there could be quite a wait to drive in/ out of the estate before school drop-off and pick-up hours.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.