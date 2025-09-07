We toured a little known landed enclave where the last sale fetched under $3 million

Bukit Teresa Close is a little known landed enclave hidden in between the HDB estates of Telok Blangah and Bukit Purmei. As the area is better known for its public housing than landed houses, I found the area intriguing and had been meaning to visit for a while. When I finally made my way over, the road leading to the estate was so quiet and winding that I wondered if Google Maps was leading me down the wrong path! It was not.

There is only one way to drive in and out of the estate, which is through Bukit Teresa Road. Bukit Teresa Close is next to the AYE so the surroundings are not very built up and it feels quite peaceful driving in. On the way, you pass the Church of St. Teresa, which is a very picturesque place of worship. You can see the way in on the map below.

It's about a 15 minute walk in from the bus stop on Bukit Teresa Road (also where you find the church) in to Bukit Teresa Close. (Buses 61, 124, 143, and 166 stop there.) Alternatively you can take a short cut down to Lower Delta Road, where another bus stop lies. There you'll find buses 65, 121, 123, 123M, 131, 195, 195A and 855. On property ads, the area is sometimes advertised as being in between 3 MRT stations, which really is just another way of saying it's not walking distance to any: it's about a 30 minutes walk to the MRT station.

OK, now that we've covered the public transport around the landed estate, let's take a walk in.

At the time of writing, there were only two properties here for sale — 1 was a cluster unit for $3.6 million (the name of the development was not indicated but I suspect it's Teresa 8 from the exterior) and another was a detached unit for $20 million! According to the ad, the property which spans over 11,000 sq ft. is “ideal for redevelopment” so who knows what changes to the neighbourhood its sale would bring?

If you're wondering about transacted prices, sales are quite few and far between, probably because of the small number of units found in the estate (or maybe happy residents who don't want to leave?)

This brings us to the end of today's tour.

How did you find the area? I feel a bit conflicted about it: on one hand, I love how the estate is perched above everything and how the long drive in makes it feel very exclusive. At the same time, whilst the estate feels private, you don't feel cut off from the rest of the world. On the other hand, two primary schools and the AYE aren't the best neighbours if you're looking for peace and quiet, so it's a bit of a contradiction here.

