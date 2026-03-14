We toured a new co-living space in Bugis with ice baths, gyms and chef dinners

Recently, Stacked had a chance to step into the newest property managed by homegrown co-living operator Coliwoo — the 212-key Coliwoo Midtown at 141 Middle Road.

This newest hospitality-inspired concept is turning heads and elevating the standard of what we can expect from established co-living properties in Singapore today.

Coliwoo Midtown used to be the former GSM Building, an easily overlooked commercial property until Coliwoo bought it in an enbloc sale for $80 million in 2023.

After more than a year of planning and renovations, the property is now zoned Residential with Commercial on the 1st Storey and hosts the brand's most experience-led co-living property to date.

Taking a step back, Bugis and Bras Basah used to be the kind of place some would pass through on the way to somewhere fancier, like Orchard Road.

The variety of older strata commercial buildings were affordable alternatives for companies to have an office space close to the downtown core.

The point is, this area used to be a very transitional space; like those hallways we dislike in floor plans.

But the profile of the area has changed dramatically over the last few years, starting with new landmark projects like Duo and South Beach, and more recent developments like the integrated Guoco Midtown.

Even the former Peace Centre / Peace Mansion is making way for The Collective at One Sophia, a new mixed-use development.

It seems that every month you revisit this midtown locale, a distinct and refreshed identity of this neighbourhood is growing stronger.

It is transforming into a place where people want to live, rather than just a liminal space.

Between the international schools and educational institutions, office clusters, and myriad food options, this area has evolved into one of Singapore's more interesting hybrid zones in the city-fringe.

The area is part business district, part student quarter, part lifestyle enclave; and Coliwoo Midtown is tailored to slot neatly into this new, hybrid identity.

The new co-living property leans into Coliwoo's existing lifestyle programming, under a concept the operator calls Wellness in the City.

If you've experienced other Coliwoo spaces before, this is quite different from what you may have seen.

Coliwoo Midtown is the brand's most ambitious experiential-led concepts to date, and it goes far beyond just a comfortable room.

The offerings here include more lifestyle programmes and activities, ranging from fitness to culinary and hobby events, and will be run by vetted operators.

And while they're mainly for residents, there are provisions such as bringing along a friend, which will sit well with residents who are students.

Interestingly, Coliwoo Midtown's commercial kitchens are being envisioned as a testing ground for culinary arts.

Programming may range from intimate chef-hosted dinners, to experimental tasting sessions to socialise over food.

These sessions could include culturally inspired menus, collaborative dining formats, or ingredient-focused experiences that celebrate both tradition and innovation.

In a neighbourhood already known for its eclectic food scene, this adds another dimension to the social aspect of co-living.

These programmes are conducted across several shared spaces like the ground floor and a co-working area on a mezzanine floor.

Meanwhile, the ground floor reception opens into a social and dining space.

For those who remember the former GSM Building before it was sold, you might remember the ground floor hosted a German restaurant, and we're surprised to see that the same space appears even bigger now.

Complementing this is an ice bath facility (this one is only for residents), which is a first for a Coliwoo property.

Another first is the full-sized gym, which is the largest of any of their co-living spaces.

All these facilities cater to Coliwoo's idea of curating "wellness in the city", and there are plans to make the gym open to the public.

We understand an independent, qualified gym operator may handle day-to-day operations here, although the details are still in the works for now.

Once in full swing, Coliwoo members can take part in a rotating mix of instructor-led fitness programmes, ranging from strength and conditioning to recovery-focused and mind-body classes.

These will be designed for varied fitness levels; and unlike boutique studios or pay-per-class concepts, most of these sessions are included within Coliwoo's monthly fee; so this is built into the living experience rather than an added cost.

A proven location for tenants

Coliwoo is not entering an uncharted or untested area for long-term residential options, there are other co-living brands, serviced apartments, and hotels in the vicinity.

Coliwoo Midtown has no shortage of competitors.

But this is precisely why they can be confident in the demand for long-term residential options in this area.

For decades, this area has been viewed as a convenient and more affordable way to be near neighbourhoods like Orchard.

Its latest midtown identity doesn't change that.

The area is close to several schools, such as Nafa, the Kaplan campus at Wilkie Edge, and Lasalle College of the Arts.

The nearby Bras Basah area is a desiccated culture hub, hence the abundance of art schools and museums clustered here; but other campuses, such as SMU, are also in the area.

This provides a steady catchment area for tenants, which can range from students to staff.

"Given Coliwoo Midtown's proximity to several schools, the team has partnered with nearby institutions to offer exclusive accommodation arrangements for their students.

"These partnerships are typically structured on a yearly basis to align with academic calendars, reflecting the steady turnover of international students seeking short to mid-term housing during their studies in Singapore," says a spokesperson from Coliwoo.

Besides students, Coliwoo Midtown caters well to the corporate crowd, who might prefer a more practical or trendy location than the traditional central region locales.

This area is also close to heritage precincts like Little India, and the cluster of surrounding amenities are more novel than, say, the Orchard Road shopping belt.

An example is the recently renovated Fortune Centre across the road.

The building is known for its collection of restaurants serving Japanese food and is a popular late night hangout.

In the direction of Wilkie Edge, Prinsep Place provides live music, board games cafes, and other highly varied forms of entertainment.

This appeals to younger corporate residents as well as students, for whom attention has reportedly shifted away from clubbing.

"Beyond the education segment, Coliwoo also works closely with corporates to support employee relocation and project-based assignments in Singapore.

"As companies continue to bring regional talent into the city, demand for flexible, fully furnished corporate housing has grown, particularly for professionals who require convenient accommodation while settling in or during temporary postings," the spokesperson says.

Singaporeans also make up some of the expected tenants at Coliwoo Midtown, albeit for shorter stays.

While foreign tenants commonly stay one to three months, we were told locals often book eight to ten weeks, usually because they're waiting for their own homes to finish renovation.

Tenants are given first right to extend their stay, depending on availability; which is helpful when working with notoriously unpredictable renovation timelines.

Compact rooms and "three-in-one" layouts

Rooms at Coliwoo Midtown range from 161 to 193 sq ft, and come in a range of configurations from dual-key, triple-key, and even quad-key layouts.

Although, each room is individually leased.

Room rates range from $2,800 to $3,500, with the rates for two-bedroom studios from $8,000.

Each room includes Smart TVs, built-in storage under the beds, and access to shared kitchen facilities in certain layouts.

We notice the storage area under the bed is, intelligently, convenient for most luggage carriers.

It's a common oversight, even in hotels, to make below-bed storage difficult for bulkier containers.

The use of space is very efficient, and the units feel larger than the given square footage would suggest.

One detail that stands out is the inclusion of individual washer and dryer units.

Tenants are quite sensitive about shared laundry.

Which, if you've ever seen another resident put their sneakers in a wash, is understandable.

The downside is that having your own washer takes up a bit of room; but the trade-off could make sense for shorter-stay tenants, who would probably prefer the added privacy over a bit more storage.

We also saw larger units, with the largest being a four-bedroom suite.

The layout and design of most of the rooms are quite uniform and offer the same conveniences, which is ideal.

Rooms share a common entry and kitchenette area, but each bedroom maintains privacy within a shared living environment.

Built for the Bugis lifestyle

You might have noticed the use of kitchenettes instead of full kitchens.

Due to the tenant profile, the need for heavy cooking is quite unlikely; although the existing kitchen facilities do have some provision for that.

But given the location, residents are surrounded by food options in every direction.

From coffee shops to vegan restaurants to late-night supper spots, the neighbourhood makes heavy cooking feel somewhat redundant.

We also noticed a nice touch: tenants receive basic items like towels for the first night, to make settling in easier.

After that, residents typically provide their own supplies for longer stays.

This is excellent for anyone trudging their way into the room after a 12+ hour flight.

Coliwoo Midtown ultimately reflects how our midtown area is evolving.

Places like Bugis and Bras Basah are where old and young alike mingle, and where the proverbial lights don't go out at 7pm.

This is a unique mixed environment where people study, work, eat, socialise, and increasingly, live.

It's all the more special because this wasn't deliberately engineered: Something like what we're now trying to cultivate in areas like Orchard Road, Anson Road, and Marina Bay, has already happened in this stretch; and all by itself.

By coincidence, this also makes it good for an urban transit population; students between semesters, professionals on project assignments, or families hiding from renovation chaos.

But that shouldn't deter us from noticing the very substantial change that's happening here; the emergence of higher-end co-living spaces like Coliwoo Midtown is a sign of what's to come.

And for anyone waiting for their next home right now: An ice bath, gym, and built-in socialising hub sounds way better than sleeping on your parents' sofa while your contractor insists the tiles are coming "next week".

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This article was first published in Stackedhomes.