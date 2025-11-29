We toured a quiet landed area in central Singapore where terraces have sold below $8m

Today we're off to central Singapore for our landed estate walkabout, specifically off to Dyson Road. What caught my eye about this estate is the presence of terrace houses, which are on the rarer side in this part of central Singapore.

When I got to Dyson Road, things started making more sense. They houses are technically terrace houses; but in terms of actual space they look bigger than semi-detached units. I saw one terrace property that could park four cars in its driveway.

Anyway let's commence on the tour so you can see for yourself. Dyson Road is shaped like the alphabet J and has two parts: one part is very sloping and houses larger properties, whilst the other part is more level and is where we'll find there terrace houses.

A map of the area to make things clearer:

I was curious about the price of a terrace house here, given how large they are and must say that, though they’re by no means cheap, I was surprised the prices weren’t higher.

Having said that, it’s most likely because the square footage on paper is smaller than I had thought it would be. Perhaps the sales are just for the smaller plots in the estate? Either that or the houses look deceptively large.

If you're wondering about current prices, at the time of writing, there were units for sale from $8.2 million+ to $17.5 million — for a detached house, not a terrace house, in case you were wondering.

For those with boys about to enter Primary School, you may be interested to hear that some houses on Dyson Road are within one kilometre of ACS Barker and CHIJ Primary Toa Payoh.

As always, I did a quick Google search for "Dyson Road" to see if anything worth mentioning comes up. Apparently Dick Lee's family just sold a few bungalows nearby. As they say, no news is good news?

In terms of amenities, the closest would be the shophouses on Thomson Road, near Iras You can read more about them in my article about the Novena landed enclave.

It's a good mix of local and foreign food there and there's also a gym in the Iras building. However, for groceries, you'll have to drive to Velocity mall.

Note that there is a lot of construction going on over at Thomson Road which makes driving through it a real pain.

However, one of the best things about this landed estate is that it's connected to three main roads: Thomson Road, Whitley Road, and Dunearn Road.

I'd say you'd enjoy living here more with a car, but if you need public transport, the most viable would be taking a bus from Whitley Road. Quite a few buses stop there too: 105, 132, 151 153, 154, 156, 186, 966, 966A and 985.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.