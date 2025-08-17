We toured a rare part of Singapore where terrace houses are bigger than the semi-detached units

There are not many landed home enclaves in the west, as compared to in Bukit Timah or in the east — so when I saw that there was a row of landed houses off West Coast, named Jubilee Road, I thought it would make a nice change from the landed estates that we usually tour.

For those not familiar with the area, here's a map showing where Jubilee Road is located. Its location is both a boon and a bane. On the not-so-sunny side, it's located right next to the AYE, which is a very busy road with a fair amount of industrial traffic, so it's not the quietest of areas to live in.

On the plus side, it's right smack in the middle of a very wide range of amenities- West Coast Plaza, a HDB estate, West Coast Food Centre, West Coast Community Centre, and the large Clementi Woods Park.

In fact, when I left the area, I was thinking that — sans the AYE — this would be a great estate to grow old in as one would have so many amenities within walking distance. (Not all landed enclaves are as convenient to live in without a car.)

We actually toured two nearby landed enclaves a few years back — Jalan Mas Kuning and West Coast — but neither had as wide a range of local amenities as Jubilee Road does.

Now that we've had our introduction to the estate, let's go take a look at it!

In fact, as mentioned, the plots here are so big that some terrace houses go up to over 4000 sq ft — larger than the semi-Ds!

Now one thing you may have noticed about this estate is that it does not have its own playground. There is an open space in the neighbouring HDB estate though, as well as Clementi Woods Park, located after Sungai Pandan Kechil.

If you have a dog, there’s also a dog run, playground, and fitness corner there. It’s about 15 minutes away on foot- you can walk down West Coast Road or cut through the HDB estate, which leads you away from the traffic but is a longer route.

Jubilee Road appears to be rather a quiet area — I did a quick Google search but nothing came up besides the article on the kampung history and this NLB article which states that Jubilee road was constructed in 1948. If you find the area intriguing, there was a house for sale at the time of writing- albeit with an asking price of $19million!

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.