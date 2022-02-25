We tried this $195 Jeanette Aw-approved fragrance

The best skincare and makeup drops including local actress Jeanette Aw’s new go-to fragrance that got us excited. Now, go buy.
1. Su:m37° Time Energy Sweet Sun Cushion SPF32/PA++, $48
Like your typical cushion foundation, this compact contains a sponge soaked with product – in this case, a sheer, UV-protecting hypoallergenic formula that’s infused with soothing, moisturising panthenol and said to be gentle enough for babies.
2. Dior Beauty Gris Dior, from $195
Inspired by the French Maison’s now-iconic colour, the couture grey, this blend of chypre, jasmine and citrus features a touch of ambery moss to keep it from veering into overly saccharine territory.
The fragrance (that was spotted in actress Jeanette Aw’s recent IG post) is decorated in the emblematic houndstooth print from case to bottle. Tres chic!
3. The History of Whoo Velvet Liquid Lip Rouge in #45 Royal Red, $58
Packs a pigment punch and lasts for up to 12 hours. Despite its high-staying power, the formula that’s infused with royal jewels (gold, pearl, ruby and amber) leaves the lips hydrated, never dry.
4.The Face Shop Dew E Dew E Wardrobe Eyeshadow Palette, $50
The Face Shop has teamed up with Korean label Dew E Dew E to launch a makeup collection inspired by the latter’s Gothic Lolita aesthetic.
This palette offers major colour pay-off, and each shadow pairs well with the other colours, even the more unconventional hues like teal and magenta.
5. Dr GL Cosmos Scrub, $58
A physical exfoliator for the face and body that comes in the form of easily transportable grains. The particles are so delicate that you might wonder: Is this doing anything?
Still, the results speak for themselves – when your skin feels smooth and not at all tight. To use, add it to your moisturiser, mask or cleanser of choice.
6. Chanel Sublimage Le Soin Perfecteur, $383
This illuminating primer and moisturiser hybrid is a serious treat for dehydrated or lacklustre skin.
Combining vanilla planifolia water, humectants and pearly particles, this lightweight formula evens skin tone, plumps and hydrates. Not a dry patch in sight.