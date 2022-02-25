We tried this $195 Jeanette Aw-approved fragrance

The best skincare and makeup drops including local actress Jeanette Aw’s new go-to fragrance that got us excited. Now, go buy.

1. Su:m37° Time Energy Sweet Sun Cushion SPF32/PA++, $48

PHOTO: Su:m37°

Like your typical cushion foundation, this compact contains a sponge soaked with product – in this case, a sheer, UV-protecting hypoallergenic formula that’s infused with soothing, moisturising panthenol and said to be gentle enough for babies.

2. Dior Beauty Gris Dior, from $195

PHOTO: Dior

Inspired by the French Maison’s now-iconic colour, the couture grey, this blend of chypre, jasmine and citrus features a touch of ambery moss to keep it from veering into overly saccharine territory.

The fragrance (that was spotted in actress Jeanette Aw’s recent IG post) is decorated in the emblematic houndstooth print from case to bottle. Tres chic!