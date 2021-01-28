We tried 7-Eleven's new McMuffin dupe and we like it more than the real deal

The Sausage McMuffin with Egg has always been my top pick from the McDonald's breakfast menu — even above the cult-favourite McGriddles — so when I saw 7-Eleven's rendition, I knew I had to put it to the test.

Of course, 7-Eleven's new Chicken & Egg Muffin isn't officially marketed as a McMuffin dupe, but the resemblance is uncanny.

So how do they compare?

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Kimberly Anne Lim

Both Chicken & Egg Muffin and Sausage McMuffin with Egg consist of a chicken sausage patty, sunny-side-up egg and a slice of cheddar cheese sandwiched between toasted English muffins.

The chicken patty in 7-Eleven's version is just a touch more peppery and less salty than the McMuffin — a plus point for me.

I enlisted my brother, a fellow McMuffin fan, for a second opinion and he concurred, adding that the Chicken & Egg Muffin tasted "less processed".

Do note, however, that the Chicken & Egg Muffin is best served toasted in my opinion. I tried microwaving mine in-store for 30 seconds, as the packaging suggested, but wound up with a slightly soggy muffin.

Toasting it in my oven at home for a few minutes until the cheese melted turned out much better and resulted in muffins with the perfect amount of crisp.

The Chicken & Egg Muffin's 24/7 availability also earns it more points over the Sausage McMuffin with Egg, which is only available during McDonald's breakfast hours. Now, you'll be able to satisfy your breakfast sandwich cravings at any hour.

As for price, the Chicken & Egg Muffin wins again. It's usually $3.30 but is on offer at $2.90 from now till Feb 16. The Sausage McMuffin with Egg, on the other hand, is priced from $4.20 a la carte.

The Chicken & Egg Muffin is available at 7-Eleven stores islandwide.

