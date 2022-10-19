We tried on Love, Bonito's new activewear line - here's what we're actually tempted to buy

If you firmly believe that leggings should count as pants (as do we), you'll probably have heard of the newest activewear brand in town, cheak.

Cheak — formerly known as butter. — has been acquired by homegrown fashion chain Love, Bonito, and will officially be relaunching as a new brand (complete with its first line) on Friday (Oct 21).

Those familiar with butter. would probably already know what to expect from cheak. Think fashionable athleisure in fun colours and, of course, buttery soft materials.

But before we take a look at the brand's offerings, here's what you should know.

First things first, butter. fans, don't worry. You'll still be able to get your hands on most of the brand's bestsellers such as the V Bra and Yin Bra, albeit with a different logo. There are also some new designs in the mix (more on that later).

Prices also appear to be in the same range, between $50 and $79.

So, is cheak just butter. with a different label? Well, co-founder Olivia Yiong tells AsiaOne that the rebrand is all about taking butter.'s core personality and "making it even stronger".

She admits that leaving the butter. brand name behind feels "just a little bit like you're letting your baby go".

"But at the same time, we're really excited for the next step forward with a new partner and the things that we can do to take the brand to a global stage."

Established in 2020 by Tiffany Chng and Olivia, butter. has steadily grown to be a cult favourite among local athleisure aficionados.

So does this new iteration of the brand live up to the hype?

After trying out a number of pieces from cheak's new collection, we think it's safe to say that butter. fans won't be disappointed.

We typically avoid light colours while working out, simply because they tend to be the most unforgiving. But the pieces from cheak were a pleasant surprise, offering support and flexibility while smoothing out areas we were insecure about like our cellulite.

As much as we'd like to add the whole line to our shopping carts, we simply don't have the disposable income for that. If you're in the same boat, here are our top picks that are worth splurging on.

Curve Tank, $59

PHOTO: AsiaOne

One of cheak's new designs, this tank top has a scoop neck and a flattering bustier-esque outline. This is our top pick for its versatility. If we're paying $59 for a tank top, best believe we're wearing it everywhere. And with the Curve Tank, you can definitely do that.

Wear it on its own while working out, or pair it with trousers for a legit outfit that doesn't scream "I just came from the gym".

Asymmetric Bra, $55

PHOTO: AsiaOne

A bra with cute thin straps and decent support? Are we dreaming?

We loved the asymmetric cut of this piece and gave it extra brownie points when it passed the jump test. If you're more well-endowed, though, your mileage may vary.

But don't just take it from us. According to Olivia, this piece is secure enough for her high-intensity interval training.

Duo Bra, $59

PHOTO: AsiaOne

This is another longline bra that can double up as a cute basic top, even on days when you aren't hitting the gym.

If you like the Curve Tank but prefer a simpler look, the Duo Bra is probably the better choice. But do note that it's a tiny bit more cropped.

BaseCore leggings, $79

Cheak's leggings come in two variations — BaseCore and BaseFlex. In a nutshell, the BaseCore leggings are more compressive and better suited for high-intensity exercises. BaseFlex, on the other hand, is better for those chill yoga sessions and is the perfect choice when "all you want is a hug", according to cheak.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

We took the BaseCore leggings for a spin — literally — and they certainly lived up to their $79 price tag. Despite some intense pedalling and funky spin choreography, the leggings stayed put and remained comfortable even when we were sweating buckets.

https://www.tiktok.com/@asiaone/video/7156196959961828610?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7069252479117346305

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.