'We tried our best': Uncle Lee Confectionery apologises for raising prices of its cakes, says decision due to rental costs and GST hike

2023 was a turbulent year for Uncle Lee Confectionery.

Despite achieving success throughout the year, the well-loved bakery located in the heart of Bugis, took to Instagram last Sunday (Dec 31) in a bid to be transparent with its customers.

Uncle Lee Confectionery admitted that it was experiencing an increase in expenses of late.

"With [a] heavy heart, we have to adjust our cake pricing," the caption read.

Only the prices of their cakes will be adjusted, with the six-inch cakes increasing by $1 while the eight-inch variety will increase by $2.

This price adjustment will take effect from Jan 7.

For context, a six-inch kaya cake there costs $20, while the eight-inch version sells for $28 at the time of writing.

Uncle Lee Confectionery explained that the business has had to deal with an increase in supply costs coupled with that of rental fees.

"Despite the success, the increase in expenses has gradually impacted our continuity," it said.

Also, the GST rate hike to nine per cent, which took effect Jan 1, does not make its situation any easier.

The bakery went on to seek understanding from its community, mentioning how it tried not to make any price adjustments throughout 2023.

"We are sorry, we tried our best," the in-photo caption read.

How it all began

Before Uncle Lee Confectionery, there was the popular Hock Ann Confectionery, an old-school bakery located in Tanglin Halt.

Hock Ann Confectionery closed down in 2021 to make way for redevelopments in the Tanglin Halt area.

But the head baker, known only as Uncle Lee, decided to continue the brand's legacy and opened the physical store we now know as Uncle Lee Confectionery.

He has been baking since 1986, and some of the sweet treats you can look out for include classics like kaya cake, traditional banana cake and the nostalgic buttercream cake.

Address: 4 Jalan Pisang, Singapore 199071

Opening Hours: 10am to 5pm, closed on Wednesdays and Sundays

