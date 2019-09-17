We visited Bukit Merah's 'Song Joong-ki' for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here's our verdict

Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

In case you haven't heard, Bukit Merah's ABC Brickworks Market & Food Centre has been gaining attention for having its very own Song Joong-ki lookalike. The best part? He sells bubble tea that'll give Tiger Sugar a run for its money.

Beautea, which has been open for nine months, serves up bubble tea at hawker-centre prices. They even have their own rendition of the trending Brown Sugar Pearl Fresh Milk drink which costs just $2.50.

That's not all. According to 8 Days, the store owner, Zhou Zhen Yang, 25, resembles Korean actor Song Joong-ki from "certain side angles". 

Cheap bubble tea and free eye candy? It almost sounds too good to be true so we went down yesterday (Sept 16) to take a look (and taste) for ourselves.

Photo: AsiaOne

When we got there, it was close to 2.30pm. While the rest of the hawker centre was quiet, Beautea's queue was still snaking.

You can expect to wait around 10 to 15 minutes for your drinks if you stop by during lunch hour. Unfortunately some items on the menu and their regular pearls were already sold out when we were there, so make sure to get your bubble tea fix early to avoid disappointment. 

We tried the Brown Sugar Fresh Milk (with white pearls), Matcha Latte ($2.50 for a large cup) and Dirty Mango Fresh Milk ($2.50).
Photo: AsiaOne

Out of the drinks that we tried, our favourite was the Brown Sugar Pearl Fresh Milk ($2.50). We had to get ours with white pearls as the tapioca pearls were sold out but it still tasted similar to the versions from other popular bubble tea joints like R&B ($3.80) and Tiger Sugar ($5.30), at a fraction of the cost.

Don't just take our word for it. According to Zhou, famed director Jack Neo is said to be one of his regular customers and is also a fan of the Brown Sugar Pearl Fresh Milk.

We also enjoyed the Dirty Mango Fresh Milk ($2.50) which had mango syrup lining the cup and cubes of real mango in it. 

The Matcha Latte ($2.50 for a large cup) was also good value for money, although the matcha flavour could have been a little stronger.

Beautea also has a variety of other flavours for those that prefer milk tea, fruit tea, or even cheese-infused drinks.

Other more unique items on the menu include Mango Ice with Corn and Oatmeal ($2.50) and Chocolate Mint Milk Tea ($2.50) which was inspired by Zhou's own love for mint chocolate ice-cream.

Photo: AsiaOne

But there's a sad story behind his solo foray into F&B entrepreneurship.  

Zhou told 8 Days that he had originally planned to open the store with an ex-girlfriend. In fact, the store name, Beautea, had originally been his ex-girlfriend's idea before the couple split about a year ago. Awww

And despite being one of the top students in his polytechnic, the China-born Singaporean PR dropped out and went to Shenzhen to learn the ropes from a friend who owned a bubble tea shop. He'd wanted to set up a business because he felt he was no longer young and hoped to retire early. 

Zhou (left) with one of our colleagues, Melissa. 
Photo: AsiaOne

Bubble tea aside, does Zhou really look like Song Joong-ki? To answer the question on everyone's lips — sorry to disappoint, but we don't see it.

Nevertheless, Zhou's scholarly looks, quiet charm and budget-friendly drinks are sure to earn him some fans of his own. In fact, he already seems to be pretty popular with the ladies — we spotted two women who lingered until closing time just to grab a photo with him.

And did we mention — he's currently single?

Whether you're craving some bubble tea that'll be easy on your wallet or a lunchtime view that's easy on the eyes, you'll find it at Beautea.

Where: #01-43 ABC Brickworks Hawker Centre, 6 Jln Bukit Merah, S150006

Hours: 11am-3pm; 5pm-9pm (Closed on Sundays)

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
Lifestyle Bubble tea hawker centres

TRENDING

Hong Ling doesn&#039;t want to marry and would have rejected my proposal, says boyfriend Nick Teo
Hong Ling doesn't want to marry and would have rejected my proposal, says boyfriend Nick Teo
&quot;Oi, oi!&quot; Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
"Oi, oi!" Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
We visited Bukit Merah&#039;s &#039;Song Joong-ki&#039; for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here&#039;s our verdict
We visited Bukit Merah's 'Song Joong-ki' for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here's our verdict
Ichiran ramen is coming to Singapore for the first time in October - but it&#039;ll serve instant noodles
Ichiran ramen is coming to Singapore for the first time in October - but it'll serve instant noodles
Malls in Bangkok to visit that are not Platinum Mall, CentralWorld, Terminal 21 &amp; MBK
Malls in Bangkok to visit that are not Platinum Mall, CentralWorld, Terminal 21 & MBK
Singapore is 2nd-worst globally for workplace diversity; 1 in 4 workers bullied: Poll
Singapore is 2nd-worst globally for workplace diversity; 1 in 4 workers bullied: Poll
Get matchmade at this Malaysian hotpot restaurant less than an hour&#039;s drive from Woodlands Checkpoint
Get matchmade at this Malaysian hotpot restaurant less than an hour's drive from Woodlands Checkpoint
Mum&#039;s horror as 4-year-old son with leg pain gets diagnosed with sepsis
Mum's horror as 4-year-old son with leg pain gets diagnosed with sepsis
Michelle Reis, who married tycoon, reportedly banking $9.7 million for show-business return
Michelle Reis reportedly banking $9.7m for showbiz return
I tried to go plastic-free for 3 days - is it even possible to do it in Singapore?
I tried going plastic-free in Singapore for 3 days and survived
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Cheating scandal: Jacqueline Wong&#039;s show will be aired in October but she is reportedly switching careers
TVB actress Jacqueline Wong reportedly switching careers after her cheating scandal

LIFESTYLE

Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
500 free bowls of yong tau foo, $8 IPL treatment &amp; other deals this week
500 free bowls of yong tau foo, $8 IPL treatment & other deals this week
How much it costs to be a part of a wedding in SG
How much it costs to be a part of a wedding in SG
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home

Home Works

Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
This single-storey house in Malaysia with private rooftop deck pays homage to owner&#039;s grandmother
This single-storey house in Malaysia with private rooftop deck pays homage to owner's grandmother
How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps
How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

EXO-hausted but still going strong: Understrength EXO bedazzles fans
EXO-hausted but still going strong: Understrength EXO bedazzles fans
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife&#039;s parents
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife's parents
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him

SERVICES