'We will take good care of mummy': Founder of roast meat stall Fatty Cheong at ABC Brickworks food centre dies

The founder of Fatty Cheong, a popular roast meat stall in ABC Brickworks Market & Food Centre, has died.

Hawker Chan Tuck Cheong, also affectionately known as Fatty Cheong, died on Saturday (Oct 19) aged 56.

Facebook page Death Kopitiam Singapore announced the news on its page the following day, along with a lengthy tribute to the famed hawker.

The post read: "On October 19, 2024, Chan Tuck Cheong breathed his last.

"Today, his dreams of bringing Fatty Cheong international are left to his two filial and promising sons."

Fellow hawker Melvin Chew also took to Facebook upon receiving news of Chan's passing.

On Sunday, he shared his condolences on Facebook group Hawkers United - Dabao 2020.

Acknowledging Chan's achievements as a successful hawker, Melvin said: "Rest in peace, Uncle Fatty Cheong. Deepest condolences to the family. Take care Lachlan Chan bro."

Accompanying the post was a screengrab of a Facebook post from one of Fatty Cheong's two sons, Lachlan Chan, along with a photo of his dad.

Lanchlan wrote: "Dad, you're finally free from pain. Don't worry, we will take good care of mummy, and we will continue to live well. You will always be our pride."

AsiaOne has reached out to Melvin Chew for more information.

In comments to both their posts, netizens expressed their condolences on the hawker's passing and shared fond memories of his food.

"Sorry for your loss, condolences to you and your family," one Facebook user wrote.

Another netizen commented: "Thank you Uncle Cheong for your service. It was wonderful food you provided. May you rest in peace."

[[nid:702521]]

Fatty Cheong's roast meat stall, which specialises in char siew rice, has a four out of five rating on Google from over 250 reviews.

It is famous for its rendition of Bu Jian Tian char siew, which refers to a specific cut from the pig’s underarm.

He had also opened other hawker stalls specialising in wonton mee and old-school Cantonese zi char. The latter shuttered in 2022.

amierul@asiaone.com