'We will teach you everything': Owners of popular Korat Thai Cafe are moving back to Thailand, seeking successor

After helming popular eatery Korat Thai Cafe for 15 years, the owners are ready to retire and go home to Thailand.

However, the good news for fans of the place is that they aren't intending to shutter the business for good.

In a heartfelt post uploaded to their Facebook yesterday (June 5), one of the owners, who goes by Raymond, shared that they are on the hunt for someone who is willing to take over the business.

"We can't bear to leave y'all without looking for a new owner who can carry on to serve y'all with the same yummy food," he wrote.

Keen on the idea of taking over the business but don't know how to? Fret not as Raymond assures you that the owners will be there with you every step of the way.

"We will be there to teach you everything you will need to know. Full recipe will be passed down," he shared.

He also added that the establishment's chefs will continue to work with the restaurant even after he leaves, so the new owners need not worry about the food having a difference in taste.

Some of the dishes sold at Korat Thai Cafe include their signature crispy omelette, tom yum soup and phad thai.

There are also two drinks on the menu — Thai iced milk tea and lime juice.

Raymond did not specify the takeover fee in his post, but interested parties can contact him at 9386 1318 for more information.

He isn't the only F&B owner who is hoping to pass on the baton a successor. Last year, the boss of famous ngoh hiang stall China Street Fritters at Maxwell Food Centre announced that he was looking for someone to take over the stall for $1 million.

