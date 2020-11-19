Wedding ang bao rates 2020: Updated banquet price list of hotels

Wedding ang baos are a form of blessing that we give unto newlyweds that more often than not, helps to cover the cost of the wedding banquet. This makes giving an ang bao of “appropriate” amount an important form of wedding etiquette.

And this often depends on where and when the wedding is held and also cultural traditions.

Whether you are attending weddings this year or planning your own, you will find our updated list of wedding ang bao rates to be useful for you!

How to calculate wedding ang bao rates?

All prices shown on the table below (not inclusive of GST and service charge) are for the price of a table for 10 pax (based on the rates for wedding ang bao 2020). This rate serves as an indication of the recommended minimum amount that you can give to the happy couple.

There is also a rating system that’ll give you an idea of how much the ang bao will cost you!

To calculate how much each person can give in an ang bao, take the cost of one table and divide it by 10, since each table usually seats 10 people.

$ – Least expensive (< $120)

$$ – More expensive ($120 – $180)

$$$ – Most expensive (> $180)

Disclaimer

1. This article only covers rates for weddings held in hotels and well-known restaurants and country clubs.

2. Rates for Eve of Public Holiday and Public Holiday may differ from the rates listed in this article.

3. The prices shown here are the cheapest wedding packages offered by each hotel. Prices are subject to change and can vary depending on the type of package, wedding venue, time of booking or date of the wedding.

4. Please conduct your own additional research before deciding how much to pack in your ang baos. ShopBack will not be held responsible for any inconvenience caused due to reliance on this article.

5. Prices are not inclusive of GST or service charge

6. If you find wedding ang bao rates for 2020 that need to be updated, please reach out. Feel free to contact us at [email protected] if you have more updated information and rates.

Wedding ang bao rates for hotels and banquet venues in Singapore

Most lavish and expensive wedding venues in Singapore

As you have seen in the list, Singapore offers various options of venues to fit all tastes and wallets. If you are looking for the only for the best of the best, these are the wedding venues among the most expensive: (Note: rates mentioned are based on the Saturday night dinner rates at the date of writing)

Note: Wedding ang bao rates mentioned are based on an estimation of a wedding dinner on a Saturday evening at the time of writing.

Different cultures, different wedding traditions

However, if you are attending a wedding in Singapore in 2020, just knowing how much to give isn’t enough. Here are some rules and customs for different cultures that you need to take note of when deciding how much to put into your ang bao!

Chinese wedding traditions

Monetary gifts are generally given for Chinese weddings in red packets or ang baos.

Physical gifts are uncommon, though not prohibited.

Avoid giving odd-numbered amounts, and amounts beginning and ending with a ‘4’ since its Chinese translation sounds like ‘death’. Giving amounts ending with ‘8’ is the best, as it is an auspicious number in Chinese culture!

Indian wedding traditions

Monetary envelopes are also the most ideal gift at Indian weddings. However, for Indian weddings, it would be best to give amounts ending with ‘1’.

Malay wedding traditions

Monetary gifts are also presented during Malay weddings.

Monetary gifts do not have to be put in a green packet. Any envelope will do.

The typical amount given at a Malay traditional wedding can start from $10, but the amount varies based on the venue and set-up of the wedding, as well as how close you are to the couple getting married.

We answer your wedding ang bao questions

What to do if you are invited to a wedding but can’t attend. Do you still need to give ang bao?

If you are invited to a wedding but unfortunately, is not able to attend, make sure you RSVP to the couple as soon as possible.

This way they can adjust their venue booking and count you out for the seating arrangements. Most couples won’t expect a gift from non-attendees, but if you wish, you can send them a card, a gift or an ang bao to express your good wishes for their married life.

If you do not attend the wedding, there is no obligation to give the full amount based on the rate of the venue and a smaller amount will be more than sufficient.

How much should you give if you are invited to a destination wedding?

Destination weddings are becoming more popular but they are usually a smaller affair. Couples tend to invite only the closest family and friends to the celebration. Since a destination wedding involves some kind of travel, the wedding ang bao rate should also reflect that.

If the couple is sponsoring your flight and accommodation for the wedding celebrations, then you should be more generous with the amount that you give. Otherwise, the regular rates shall apply.

Disclaimer: Giving ang bao is by no means an obligation. At the end of the day, what matters is celebrating the special day together and communicate your best wishes to the happy couple. Always keep in mind that is alright to give whatever amount is within your means.

Celebrating a union with or without ang bao

Of course, attending a wedding isn’t just about giving an ang bao. A wedding is a memorable occasion for the couple to share their joy with family and friends. Hopefully, this article can help you better decide the “appropriate” amount to give in your ang bao.

But with more Singaporeans opting to tie the knot at more unconventional wedding venues , we recommend spending more time on research so you won’t end up giving an inappropriate amount in your ang bao!

This article was first published in Shopback.