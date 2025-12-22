'Max I will give is $200': Man criticises 'calculative' nature of wedding red packets

Although they are a celebration of love, wedding dinners can be a source of stress for some guests when they fork out cash for the ang bao (red packet).

This raises the age-old question: How much is too much?

One man took to TikTok to voice his opinion in a video that has garnered over 159,000 views and more than 4,900 likes as of Monday (Dec 22).

Ruben Chan posted the video on Dec 14, stating that the maximum amount he would give for anybody's wedding dinner is $200.

"If you ever have a wedding at a five- or six-star hotel, that's on you," he said, adding that he is "not obliged to contribute" to feeding anyone's ego.

Ruben continued: "You decided to spend that ridiculous amount of money to show that you're better than everyone else."

And if someone chooses a pricey venue despite not being able to afford it, he would not give them the "market rate" for wedding red packets.

Ruben also criticised the "calculative" nature of giving ang baos, especially when people "force" guests to write their names down on them.

He ended the video by asking people not to invite him to their weddings for the next two years as he is saving up for his house.

"I'll go to your next one," he quipped.

'Guests shouldn't foot your wedding bill'

Many netizens agreed with Ruben's sentiments, with some even saying that $200 was "too generous".

One comment read: "I agree. Guests shouldn't be the ones footing your wedding bill. If I give ang bao, it's part of gratuity, no?

"I never accepted a single cent from anybody for my wedding at Raffles Hotel. Why break friendships just because of a dinner?" said another comment.

Another netizen wrote: "Finally, someone said it! Yes, being invited to weddings is like a saman (fine). Growing older and being single, I have started to hate receiving wedding invitations."

Some others stated that exceptions could be made if one is close to the bride and groom and wishes to bless the union.

