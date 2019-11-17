Wedding guest list: 6 ways to do it diplomatically

Congrats, you're soon to be a Mrs or Mr! And after you've drifted down from cluoud nine, you'll be wanting to get down to the nitty gritty of wedding prep.
At the top of your list, of course, would be putting together your wedding guest list, since it'll affect your budget and choice of venue.
But while there's no hard and fast rule when it comes to who you're extending your invitations to (well, there's always those on your parents' must-invite list...), here's a general guide to help you make your choices.
#1 DETERMINE YOUR PRIORITIES
Whether you're looking to have a large banquet with all your parents' friends and extended relatives, or you're picturing a cosier affair with loved ones, you'll have to set an upper limit on the number of guests to have.
Every venue will have a maximum capacity of guests allowed, so choose yours based on the number of guests you're expecting, or vice versa.
A party of 300 won't fit into a cafe or resort wedding, so determine which is more important to you.
Split them into two or three groups: people who have to be there, like immediate family, close friends, extended family. Then there are colleagues and other friends. When going through your list, evaluate your relationship and determine how important it is that the person attend. Friends and relatives whom you've grown apart from shouldn't be on the list (do you envision meeting them for dinner or drinks in the next year or so?), unless you'd like to resume relationships. Also, save yourself the trouble (and hurt feelings) by omitting certain groups instead of picking and choosing a select few from the group only. It's best to identify your B-list guests (they are your second round of invitees if the first ones aren't able to make it) early. This will help prevent unnecessary stress if people from your A-list can't come. This way, you'll also be able to get the invites out on time (or slightly later than) as your A-listers, and minimise potentially embarrassing situations. No one likes to know that they're your back-up plan after all. A version of this story was originally published on 20th April 2018. This article was first published in Her World Online .
A version of this story was originally published on 20th April 2018.
This article was first published in Her World Online .