Wedding guest list: 6 ways to do it diplomatically

Congrats, you're soon to be a Mrs or Mr! And after you've drifted down from cluoud nine, you'll be wanting to get down to the nitty gritty of wedding prep.

At the top of your list, of course, would be putting together your wedding guest list, since it'll affect your budget and choice of venue.

But while there's no hard and fast rule when it comes to who you're extending your invitations to (well, there's always those on your parents' must-invite list...), here's a general guide to help you make your choices.

#1 DETERMINE YOUR PRIORITIES

Whether you're looking to have a large banquet with all your parents' friends and extended relatives, or you're picturing a cosier affair with loved ones, you'll have to set an upper limit on the number of guests to have.

Every venue will have a maximum capacity of guests allowed, so choose yours based on the number of guests you're expecting, or vice versa.

A party of 300 won't fit into a cafe or resort wedding, so determine which is more important to you.

#2 CONSIDER YOUR BUDGET AND COSTS PER HEAD

These will help you decide how long your list can or will be, or whether you need to compromise in other areas.

Do keep in mind though: while a small wedding at an alternative venue may cost less overall, it doesn't necessarily translate to a lesser cost per head.

#3 DIVIDE THE LIST FAIRLY BETWEEN YOU AND YOUR HUSBAND-TO-BE

This means you will each get to invite an equal number of family and friends to the wedding. If one of you have got more relatives or friends to ask, make sure your spouse is okay with it.

#4 CREATE PRIORITY GROUPS OR TIERS