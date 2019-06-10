Wedding planners on the worst wedding behaviour they've seen

As much as weddings are supposed to be happy occasions celebrating the ~everlasting love~ between two people, it can also bring out the absolute worst in them.

In this Reddit thread, a user asked, "Wedding planners of Reddit, what did your worst bridezilla/groomzilla do?" and a barrage of horror stories came forth.

Here are some of the highlights in the thread.

PHOTO: Pixabay

1. "Friend is a photographer. Does weddings. Got punched in the face by the groom because the groom decided that the photographer was "taking too many photos of the bride.""

- bannedfromalamo

2. "A bride had a meltdown because her friend got engaged as well and was planning to get married in the same year as she was… Apparently it was her special year and not just a day. She threw a huge fit that this girl was only getting married to 'steal her thunder'."

- sillykitty1990

3. "I'm not a wedding planner, but I do work in the industry and my friend is the wedding planner I'm telling this story about. He is a good looking, straight male that has an amazing eye for design and detail. He can do everything from wedding dress design and execution, flowers, you name it. And his services are not cheap. He had a bride who called him up a few days before her wedding and told him she couldn't go through with the wedding because she was in love with someone else. The conversation went something like this:

Bride: I can't marry him, I just don't love him anymore, I think I'm in love with someone else!

Him: What do you mean you're in love with someone else!? Your wedding is in 5 days!

Bride: Well…. I'm in love with you. You just GET me! I've never met anyone else like you!

Him: …Do you know how much your parents are paying me to get you?!

She ended up getting married 5 days later and it was never mentioned again."

- ClassicJenny