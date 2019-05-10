Wedding politics: Actually, change so many outfits for what ah?

If you've ever attended a Chinese wedding, then you've probably noticed the bride disappear for a hot second only to re-emerge in a completely different outfit.

According to Jas Alyssa Lin, the Head Stylist at Grace Atelier Weddings, Singaporean Chinese brides typically have four outfit changes throughout their wedding - two traditional and two modern ones. She breaks it down for us.

Outfit #1: The bride leaves her home with her hair in a bun and traditional bridal gown as a symbol of good luck, once she reaches the church, she changes.

Outfit #2: A qun kua, which emerged during the Ming Dynasty, is worn for the tea ceremony to pay homage to the bride's Chinese heritage.

Outfit #3: The bride changes into the main wedding gown that she'll use to walk down the aisle.

Outfit #4: As the final outfit, the bride wears a coloured or evening gown, usually a slimmer fitting one, to mingle and have fun with her guests during dinner.