Wedding politics: My bridesmaid dress is so ugly! How?

Going to be a bridesmaid for a friend of yours? Congrats! It's a real honour. But what if the dress she picked out for you for her big day is just so, well, ugly?

Last year, a bride-to-be posted this question on Quora: "My bridesmaids don't like the dress I chose for them. Should I force them to wear it?"

Many of the people who replied, which consisted of both brides and bridesmaids, responded with a resounding "no" and opined that a true friend wouldn't make friends wear something they don't feel totally comfortable in.

Which, if you think about it, sounds about right.

Don't want to be made to put on a dress that's just not "you"? Here's how you can try to resolve the issue without ruining the friendship.

TALK IT OUT

"To be chosen as a bridesmaid, you must be one of the bride's closest friends. This means that there should be nothing the two of you can't discuss openly," says Wanyong, a manager at Bridefully Yours.

Jas Alyssa, the head stylist at Grace Atelier Weddings, agrees. She also points out that this conversation should be brought up early in the planning process.