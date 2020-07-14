Wedding vendors for every kind of Singaporean couple

While large events are still banned, it’s never too early to start planning for your big day! That one day where you and your partner are everyone’s #ship and treated as Hollywood stars. So how to throw an unforgettable party with all the attention on you?

With the hype of social media nowadays, you might be pressured to sprinkle some glitz and glamour on your big day! Here are some ideas by vendors who have transformed the wedding scene, and possibly yours to come!