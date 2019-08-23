Weekend planner Aug 24-25: Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest & other fun activities

Read also

The annual Singapore Night Festival is back again with over 40 performances and 17 light installations around the Bras Basah and Bugis district.

Unlike last year, the exhibits are less interactive but still lit for the 'gram.

Address: Festival map, Event hours: 7.30pm – 12am

AMORE OPEN HOUSE @ JURONG POINT FROM AUG 23 - 29

Get your groove on this weekend when you drop by Amore Fitness at Jurong Point for its open house.

Dress in purple and enjoy our FREE fitness & dance classes! First 50 will receive an exclusive Amore Fitness goody... Posted by Amore Fitness & Boutique Spa on Tuesday, 20 August 2019

The open house will be from Aug 23 - 29. Come dressed in purple on Aug 23, 25 and 26 to enjoy a free Zumba, Piloxing and kickboxing class when you register online.

The first 50 people who attend the open house will also receive an exclusive Amore Fitness goodie bag.

The free fitness dance classes and goodie bags are only for non-members.

Address: 63 Jurong West Central 3, Singapore 648331

BOOK MARKET SALE FROM AUG 23 - 25

Add on to your collection of books with fiction and non-fiction books going from $5, and children's book from $1.

We will be having a post National Day sale in AMK Book market from 23rd to 25th August 2019. First 54 customers will... Posted by SG Book Deals on Monday, 19 August 2019

The book market sale will be held at Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 1 on Aug 23 to 25, from 11am to 5pm.

The first 54 customers will receive a free goodie bag with any purchase. On top of that, when you spend a minimum of $54, you'll get a free book of your choice worth $8.

Address: Pansing building, 438 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, Industrial Park 1, #02-08, Singapore 569619

YORIPE FARMERS' MARKET ON AUG 24

New local food app Yoripe, created for healthy and easy cooking, is organising a farmers' market that's said to be unlike anything we've seen before.

Today is the soft launch of our second fitness, wellness and lifestyle hub, Core Collective Dempsey! Escape the... Posted by Core Collective SG on Thursday, 11 July 2019

With the rise of people becoming conscious of what they consume, the specially-curated vendors are vegan, keto and paleo-friendly.

Indulge in vegan ice cream by Kind Kones, keto and paleo-friendly pili nuts by Pili Pushers, Singapore's first fresh spirulina (new microalgae superfood) by Simpliigood sans the briny taste that comes with it, among many other brands.

Wind down with organic cocktails and alcohol from Shake Farm, all these while chilling at Core Collective's new space at Dempsey.

The farmers' market is a Go-Green initiative and will be free of single-use plastic.

Address: 27A Loewen Road, Singapore; Event hours: 3pm - 8pm

BEACH CLEAN UP WITH POTATO HEAD THIS AUG 24

Ahead of their fifth anniversary in Singapore, Potato Head is giving back to the environment and community this Aug 24.

Good times are made better by doing good. Last call to sign up for our beach clean-up with Seven Clean Seas happening... Posted by Potato Head Singapore on Wednesday, 21 August 2019

500 volunteers will gather at East Coast Park in hopes to clean up 5,000 kilograms of trash. It's not too late to sign up and bring down the whole family to be part of this great cause.

The event will be coupled with music and it promises a fun time while cleaning up the beach.

On Aug 29, Potato Head will be throwing a birthday bash in its newly renovated rooftop bar with a refreshed menu and hourly free shots.

Head down early and be the first 50 guests to get a gift voucher to redeem burgers at only $5.

Address:

Beach clean up: Constant Wind, 11 Changi Coast Walk, Singapore 499740, Event time: 9am – 12.30pm

Potato Head Singapore: 36 Keong Saik Rd, Singapore 089143, Event time: 5pm till late

TAKASHIMAYA MOONCAKE FAIR 2019 FROM NOW TILL SEPT 13

Mid-Autumn Festival is around the corner and there's no better place to be at than Takashimaya to shop at Singapore’s largest mooncake fair.

Have you checked out the biggest Mid-Autumn Fair yet? Come on down to Takashimaya Square, B2, from now to Fri 13 Sep... Posted by Takashimaya Department Store on Friday, 9 August 2019

From Aug 22 - 25, be the first 250 customers to receive a $10 Mid-Autumn voucher with any minimum spend of $250 (maximum three same-day receipts) at Takashimaya Department Store.

Address: Takashimaya Square, 391A Orchard Rd, B2, Singapore 238873

PACKAGING MATTERS EXHIBITION & FREE GONG CHA MILK TEA FROM NOW TILL SEPT 15

Walk down memory lane as you visit the Packaging Matters exhibition and trace back the development of packaging in Singapore from the late 19th to early 20th centuries.

From now till Sept 15, enjoy a free Gong Cha milk tea when you bring your own bottle to the National Museum.

Choose to reuse! From 23 Aug to 15 Sept, visit our Packaging Matters exhibition from 12pm to 3pm with your own bottle... Posted by National Museum of Singapore on Wednesday, 21 August 2019

Don't be a kiasu Singaporean and bring down the biggest bottle you can find at home, because each person is only limited to 500ml of free milk tea.

The museum will be giving out the free milk tea from 1pm - 3pm, limited to the first 200 redemptions per day or while stocks last.

Address: 93 Stamford Road, Singapore 178897

