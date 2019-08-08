Weekend planner Aug 9 - 12: Free admissions to National Gallery Singapore & other fun activities

PHOTO: Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall
Melissa Goh
AsiaOne

National Day is just around the corner and the long weekend is finally here.

Don't waste it away by spending it at home because there are lots of activities happening around the island to enjoy with your friends and family.

Weekends will never be the same again with this weekend planner.

NATIONAL DAY FIESTA @ SINGAPORE SPORTS HUB ON AUG 9

Celebrate the nation's 54th birthday with a day of activities at Singapore Sports Hub for the entire family this Aug 9.

Participate in the Ohana game with kiddo in the morning, then go for a dance workout at 2pm.

Collect a free picnic mat and catch the live dual-screen National Day Parade (NDP) Telecast at OCBC Square or by the waterfront, where you can see the fireworks display too.

The National Day Fiesta is back! Join us for our 54th national birthday bash with your loved ones at Singapore Sports...

Posted by Singapore Sports Hub on Thursday, 18 July 2019

Address: OCBC Arena, 5 Stadium Drive, Singapore 397631

HERITAGE HURRAY FROM AUG 9 - 10

Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall is throwing a National Day bash by organising the Heritage Hurray happening this Aug 9 to 10.

Paint a large ang ku kueh, and learn how kueh tutu and peng kueh soaps are made at the various craft workshops.

PHOTO: Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall

Bag some locally-inspired goods at the community art market featuring local and overseas artisans, or delve into the rich history of Balestier when you join the heritage trails and listen to stories of old. 

Address: 12 Tai Gin Rd, Singapore 327874

ELECTRIC GO-KART GRAND PRIX FROM AUG 9 - 11

Rev up the engine and take part in the electric go-kart grand prix edition at Downtown East this Aug 9 to 11.

The top three fastest timings from each category (CAT A: Below 16 yrs old; CAT B: 16 yrs old and above) across the three days will stand to walk away with a Segway (worth $799) and $100 worth of Downtown East vouchers.

Get your heart racing this Friday to Sunday at our E-Gokart Grand Prix! That’s not all! Look forward to inline skating...

Posted by Downtown East on Sunday, 4 August 2019

There is also a Harley-Davidson experience and showcase where you'll be able to test-ride one of these sweet rides, but you'll have to have a class 2 license.

On Aug 10, there will be a free screening of Pixar’s Cars under the evening sky. Kick back and enjoy the movie with free popcorn, nachos and cheese.

Find out more about the other activities lined up on the website.

Address: 1 Pasir Ris Cl, Singapore 519599

NATIONAL DAY CELEBRATIONS AT THE NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE ON AUG 9 - 10

Dress in the colours of Singapore when you celebrate National Day at the National Museum of Singapore with a series of installations and performances that will keep you entertained from Aug 9 to 10.

Celebrate Singapore’s 54th birthday with us in your best red-and-white outfit at the National Museum of Singapore over...

Posted by National Museum of Singapore on Wednesday, 31 July 2019

Watch the live screening of NDP at the museum's lawn and grab some food from the on-site food trucks.

Address: 93 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178897

AIA FAMILY FEST FROM AUG 10 - 11

Participate in old school games of hopscotch, country flag eraser battles and arcade games at the AIA family fest.

Held at the Promontory @ Marina Bay, the two-day festival will also feature bouncy castles, and retro snacks to chomp on while you catch a movie marathon by the waterfront.

Here’s what went down at AIA Family Fest last year! AIA Family Fest is making a comeback this year with the theme A...

Posted by AIA on Sunday, 30 June 2019

Head over to the Facebook page for more information about the event.

Address: 11 Marina Boulevard, Singapore 018940

FIREWORKS IN THE HEARTLANDS ON AUG 10

What's a national day celebration without fireworks?

The mobile column will be making its way to the various National Day carnivals at Bishan, Geylang Serai, Jurong East, Punggol and Woodlands.

The fireworks display will last about four minutes at each location.

Head over to NDP@Heartlands to find out more about the various carnivals.

FREE ADMISSION TO NATIONAL GALLERY SINGAPORE FROM AUG 11 - 12

Catch hold of the last week of free admissions to all exhibitions at the National Gallery Singapore this Aug 11 to 12.

In celebration of Singapore’s 54th year of independence and as a venue partner for the National Day Parade this year,...

Posted by National Gallery Singapore on Tuesday, 23 July 2019

Look out for the City Hall: If walls could talk exhibition which will give you a glimpse of the nation's progress and how the National Gallery Singapore became what it is today.

Visitors can enjoy 50 per cent off admission tickets from Aug 13 to 31.

Address: 1 St Andrew's Rd, Singapore 178958

DINE & WATCH THE FIREWORKS AT THE SAMPAN

Fuel up from the day of activities at The Sampan, a new three-storey bar and kitchen along the Singapore River serving up Asian cuisine.

Posted by The Sampan on Monday, 15 July 2019

Watch the sky light up when the fireworks display comes on as you enjoy a four-course menu ($54) inspired by Singapore's rich culinary culture.

National Day Rehearsals have become a must over the years giving us all a glimpse of what the actual day’s celebrations...

Posted by The Sampan on Friday, 26 July 2019

THE ULTIMATE CHILLI CRAB RAMEN AT IPPUDO FROM NOW TILL AUG 12

Dig into a hearty bowl of chilli crab ramen ($28) at Ippudo, available exclusively at Mandarin Gallery and Marina Bay Sands.

Rest assured, you won't just be getting shreds of crab meat in the ramen, but an entire claw. And it comes complete with two mantous to mop up the soup too.

Thank you for loving our Ultimate Chilli Crab Ramen! Keep tagging @ippudosg and #ippudosg in your beautiful food grams' to get featured. 🌶🦀🍜🔥

Posted by Ippudo SG on Thursday, 18 July 2019

Get a limited edition Ippudo tote bag when you purchase a bowl of chilli crab ramen. 

Address: 

  • Mandarin Gallery: 333A Orchard Rd #04-02 to 04, Singapore 238897
  • Marina Bay Sands: The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue, #B2-54/55, Singapore 018972

national day
Lifestyle national day

