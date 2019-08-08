Weekend planner Aug 9 - 12: Free admissions to National Gallery Singapore & other fun activities

National Day is just around the corner and the long weekend is finally here.
Don't waste it away by spending it at home because there are lots of activities happening around the island to enjoy with your friends and family.
Weekends will never be the same again with this weekend planner.
NATIONAL DAY FIESTA @ SINGAPORE SPORTS HUB ON AUG 9
Celebrate the nation's 54th birthday with a day of activities at Singapore Sports Hub for the entire family this Aug 9.
Participate in the Ohana game with kiddo in the morning, then go for a dance workout at 2pm.
Collect a free picnic mat and catch the live dual-screen National Day Parade (NDP) Telecast at OCBC Square or by the waterfront, where you can see the fireworks display too.
Address: OCBC Arena, 5 Stadium Drive, Singapore 397631
HERITAGE HURRAY FROM AUG 9 - 10
Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall is throwing a National Day bash by organising the Heritage Hurray happening this Aug 9 to 10.
Paint a large ang ku kueh, and learn how kueh tutu and peng kueh soaps are made at the various craft workshops.
Bag some locally-inspired goods at the community art market featuring local and overseas artisans, or delve into the rich history of Balestier when you join the heritage trails and listen to stories of old.
Address: 12 Tai Gin Rd, Singapore 327874
ELECTRIC GO-KART GRAND PRIX FROM AUG 9 - 11
Rev up the engine and take part in the electric go-kart grand prix edition at Downtown East this Aug 9 to 11.
The top three fastest timings from each category (CAT A: Below 16 yrs old; CAT B: 16 yrs old and above) across the three days will stand to walk away with a Segway (worth $799) and $100 worth of Downtown East vouchers.
There is also a Harley-Davidson experience and showcase where you'll be able to test-ride one of these sweet rides, but you'll have to have a class 2 license.
On Aug 10, there will be a free screening of Pixar’s Cars under the evening sky. Kick back and enjoy the movie with free popcorn, nachos and cheese.
Find out more about the other activities lined up on the website.
Address: 1 Pasir Ris Cl, Singapore 519599
NATIONAL DAY CELEBRATIONS AT THE NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE ON AUG 9 - 10
Dress in the colours of Singapore when you celebrate National Day at the National Museum of Singapore with a series of installations and performances that will keep you entertained from Aug 9 to 10.
Watch the live screening of NDP at the museum's lawn and grab some food from the on-site food trucks.
Address: 93 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178897
AIA FAMILY FEST FROM AUG 10 - 11
Participate in old school games of hopscotch, country flag eraser battles and arcade games at the AIA family fest.
Held at the Promontory @ Marina Bay, the two-day festival will also feature bouncy castles, and retro snacks to chomp on while you catch a movie marathon by the waterfront.
Head over to the Facebook page for more information about the event.
Address: 11 Marina Boulevard, Singapore 018940
FIREWORKS IN THE HEARTLANDS ON AUG 10
What's a national day celebration without fireworks? The mobile column will be making its way to the various National Day carnivals at Bishan, Geylang Serai, Jurong East, Punggol and Woodlands. The fireworks display will last about four minutes at each location. Head over to NDP@Heartlands to find out more about the various carnivals. FREE ADMISSION TO NATIONAL GALLERY SINGAPORE FROM AUG 11 - 12 Catch hold of the last week of free admissions to all exhibitions at the National Gallery Singapore this Aug 11 to 12. Look out for the City Hall: If walls could talk exhibition which will give you a glimpse of the nation's progress and how the National Gallery Singapore became what it is today. Visitors can enjoy 50 per cent off admission tickets from Aug 13 to 31. Address: 1 St Andrew's Rd, Singapore 178958 DINE & WATCH THE FIREWORKS AT THE SAMPAN Fuel up from the day of activities at The Sampan, a new three-storey bar and kitchen along the Singapore River serving up Asian cuisine. Watch the sky light up when the fireworks display comes on as you enjoy a four-course menu ($54) inspired by Singapore's rich culinary culture. THE ULTIMATE CHILLI CRAB RAMEN AT IPPUDO FROM NOW TILL AUG 12 Dig into a hearty bowl of chilli crab ramen ($28) at Ippudo, available exclusively at Mandarin Gallery and Marina Bay Sands. Rest assured, you won't just be getting shreds of crab meat in the ramen, but an entire claw. And it comes complete with two mantous to mop up the soup too. Get a limited edition Ippudo tote bag when you purchase a bowl of chilli crab ramen.
