Weekend planner Nov 16-17: Artbox, gigantic water playground & other fun activities

The weekend is finally here!

Don't waste it away by spending it at home because there are lots of activities happening around the island to enjoy with your friends and family. Weekends will never be the same again with this weekend planner.

ARTBOX SINGAPORE 2019

The largest urban art container event is back again in Singapore and for its third instalment, it will feature over 300 creatives, retailers and entrepreneurs.

This year, we’ve got a new home 🤩 • #artboxsg2019 Posted by Artbox Singapore on Monday, 30 September 2019

This year, there will be an experiential art playground where you can print 3-D accessories and learn how to make your own perfume at the workshops. Lots of photo ops will be available as a 40-foot shipping container will be decorated with flowers, mirrors and filled with the scent of flowers.

Apart from a couple of new food vendors to fill you up with delicious street food, for the first time, artists and musical acts from Malaysia and Thailand will be present to enliven the event. Do dress light and comfortable as a large turnout will be expected over the two weekends.

When: Nov 15 to 17, Nov 22 to 24

Where: 1 Turf Club Avenue, Singapore 738078

SENTOSA ISLAND LIGHTS 2019

Christmas has come early to Sentosa Cove Village. Larger-than-life interactive light installations will turn the place into a festive wonderland.

Catch the Boat Light Parade this Nov 16 to 17, where boats will be sparkling in colourful LED light decorations, and soak in the festive spirit at the Sentosa Cove Holiday Market where you can bag gifts and chomp on Christmas treats.

When: Nov 16 to Dec 31, 6.30pm to 10.30pm

Where: 1 Cove Ave, Singapore 098537

WATERFEST CARNIVAL

Have a splash at the #FLEXLifestyle Water-Bubble Soccer & Stand-up Paddleboarding Tryouts during the Singapore Regatta... Posted by Singapore Sports Hub on Thursday, 7 November 2019

The OCBC Square in Singapore Sports Hub will be transformed into a gigantic water playground this Nov 16 to 17 for a whole lot of fun for the entire family.

Join the Bubble Run and paddle through Water Obstacles, learn how to kayak in a three-hour lesson or pick up a new sports by participating in the dragon boating paddle program.

Sit back and watch 130 local and foreign artistic swimmers grace the water by combining swimming, dance and gymnastics in the pool while they compete at the Singapore National Open Artistic Swimming Championships.

All you have to do is bring along your picnic mats, a swimming attire and have a splashing good time with the family this weekend.

When: Nov 16 to 17

Where: 5 Stadium Drive Singapore 397631

THE TECH SHOW 2019

The Tech Show 2019 is extending 11.11 Singles' Day sale with irresistible deals from Sony, Philips, Creative, iRobot and more.

The Tech Show 2019 will be held at Suntec Convention Centre, happening from now till Nov 17. You'll find earphones, speakers, robotic vacuum cleaner at a fraction of its original price.

When: Now till Nov 17, 12pm - 9pm

Where: Suntec Convention Centre, level 4

LINE FRIENDS POP-UP STORE

Can't get enough of LINE characters? LINE FRIENDS are having a pop-up store selling exclusive merchandises of its characters at Bugis+ atrium.

If you're afraid the items will be quickly snagged up, you can sign up for the piority entry pass via the CapitaStar app. As of now, there are no hints as to what the pop-up store will be selling, but one thing for sure, they're going to steal your heart.

When: Nov 15 to Jan 1, 2020

Where: 201 Victoria St, Singapore 188067

A MAMMOTH ADVENTURE AT SINGAPORE ZOO

Cavemen in Singapore Zoo, mammoths with no hair and other mysteries too. Something BIG is stomping its way into Singapore Zoo — what is going on? Stay tuned to find out! Posted by Wildlife Reserves Singapore on Thursday, 31 October 2019

School's out and the long holiday is in! Spend a day with the little ones at the Singapore Zoo and learn about prehistoric megafauna that used to roam the Earth.

Travel back in time and come up close with 15 life-like animatronic replicas, such as a woolly mammoth, hornless rhinoceros and other extinct giants

When: Nov 6 to Dec 29

Where: 80 Mandai Lake Rd, 729826

BAYFRONT POP-UP MARKET

Come support deaf artists from the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Federation Singapore ! Posted by Bayfront Pop-up Market on Wednesday, 13 November 2019

Support the disabled and do good when you shop at the Bayfront Pop-up Market this Nov 16 and 17.

The beneficiaries of Friends of the Disabled Society (FDS) and Deaf and Hard of Hearing Federation Singapore will be selling handmade items, such as fabric bags, fridge magnets, wallets, book marks and t-shirts.

Don't miss out on caricature portraiting, batik printing, and see everyday items recreated into fashion jewelry and artworks by other artists.

Psst, there'll even be an inflatable trampoline to keep the kids occupied while you shop.

When: Nov 16 to 17

Where: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

