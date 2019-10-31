Weekend planner Nov 2-3: Walking Dead Halloween, Japan food convention, Street Superior Festival & other fun activities

The weekend is finally here!

Don't waste it away by spending it at home because there are lots of activities happening around the island to enjoy with your friends and family. Weekends will never be the same again with this weekend planner.

WALKING DEAD HALLOWEEN AT CLARKE QUAY

Singapore’s riverside entertainment landmark will be transformed into a zombie colony a la Fox's Walking Dead series, complete with roaming "walkers", set decorations, games and live music to thrill party-goers from Oct 31 till Nov 2.

Survive the scare zones and collect stamps to win The Walking Dead Halloween merchandise.

On Saturday, superstars in the local music scene Khim Ng x The Mad Company will entertain audiences from 8pm to 11pm. There’ll also be the annual Clarke Quay “Best Dressed” horror costume competition happening at 10pm, where the winner stands a chance to walk away with $160 worth of Clarke Quay dining vouchers.

The Halloween horror madness will continue at party venues in the area such as Zouk (Fright Safari), The Riverhouse (The Haunted Mansion), Crossroads and more.

When: Oct 31 to Nov 2, 7pm onwards. Admission is free
Where: Clarke Quay Fountain Square, 3 River Valley Rd, S179024

FOOD JAPAN 2019

Food Japan is ASEAN's largest dedicated showcase of Japanese food and beverages with 200 vendors showcasing over 6,000 of the latest and finest Japanese products from over 30 prefectures.

Open to trade professionals as well as the public, there'll be live fish-cutting demos as well as sake-pairing master classes, amongst others. 

Tickets for members of the public cost $4 per entry, with free entry for children aged 12 and below.

More details available here.

When: Oct 31 - Nov 1 (for those with trade passes only), 10am to 5.30pm; Nov 2 (open to general public), 11am to 4.30pm
Where: Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard Suntec City, S039593

THE PURPLE PARADE 2019

Support inclusion and celebrate the abilities of people with special needs at the annual Purple Parade, which is back for the seventh year.

Purchase one-of-a-kind handmade items at the carnival and enjoy a concert performed by persons with and without special needs. You can also catch a special "purple light-up", with 30 buildings and bridges around Singapore lit up in purple from Oct 26 to Nov 10. 

When: Nov 2, 3pm to 7pm
Where: Suntec City, 3 Temasek Boulevard, S038983

BBC EARTH OUTDOOR SCREENING AT SUPERTREE GROVE

View this post on Instagram

#SevenWorldsOnePlanetTakeover with @varun.aditya A baby orangutan with its mother in the treetops of Tanjung Puting National Park, Indonesia. All species of orangutan are endangered, threatened by deforestation and the bushmeat and illegal pet trades. Babies will stay with their mothers for around eight years, learning everything they need to know to survive in their rainforest home. Seven Worlds, One Planet explores the wildlife and landscapes of all seven of our continents. Click the link in our bio for more info and to find out where to watch. . . . . . #ape #bbcearth #earthcapture #earthonlocation #earthlovers #earth #planetearth #cute #cuteanimals #indonesia #asia #landscape #landscapephotography #wildlife #wildlifephotography #naturelovers #animalslovers #earthfocus #orangutan

A post shared by BBC Earth (@bbcearth) on

BBC Earth will be premiering a sneak peek of its latest wildlife series Seven Worlds, One Planet at Gardens by the Bay this Saturday (Nov 2).

 Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, the series tells the story of earth's seven spectacular continents and previously unseen wildlife.

The series' producer Scott Alexander will be present to take audiences behind the scenes. Besides the free screening, an exhibition by local botanical artists commissioned by BBC Earth will also run from Nov 2 to 29 at The Canopy in Gardens by the Bay, which will showcase the diversity of flora and fauna in each continent.

When: Nov 2, 7.30pm
Where: Supertree Grove, Gardens By The Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive, S018953

SPARTAN KIDS x JCUBE OBSTACLE POP-UP

Get your game face on and race to #PushHarder! Let your young spartans get their adrenaline rushing and push their...

Posted by JCube on Thursday, October 3, 2019

Have a child with too much energy to expend?

Encourage them to jump, run and crawl through obstacles at this collaboration between JCube and Spartan Race Singapore.

The first 100 participants this weekend (and first 50 participants on a weekday) will receive a goodie bag upon completing the course.

When: Oct 28 to Nov 3, 11am to 9pm
Where: Atrium, Level 1, JCube, 2 Jurong East Central 1, S609601

THE CONSCIOUS FESTIVAL BY GREEN IS THE NEW BLACK

View this post on Instagram

When we say entry is free, we mean it. There are so many FREE activities to do at The Conscious Festival powered by @hollandandbarrett, and we thought you’d need benefit from a little checklist to make sure you hit every spot. (And this isn’t even the full list of activations we’ve prepared for you, this is just a selection!) Swipe to see the map to show you where every spot mentioned in this checklist is. 🗺 . Don’t forget to bring: ☑️ reusable water bottle ☑️ reusable bag(s) (no need for cutlery or cups, we’ve got @shinpuru_solutions_ and @revolv.io for that) ☑️ lightly used or new makeup to swap with @beautyuncoveredsg ☑️ old bedding to recycle with @sundaybedding ☑️ empty skincare containers to recycle with @alchemeskincare ☑️ AN OPEN MIND + EXCITED SPIRIT 💫! . Oh, and don’t forget to share this with ALL your friends... see you on the weekend xoxo

A post shared by Green is the New Black (@greenisthenewblackcom) on

Are you taking little steps in trying to live more consciously and being more aware of how your actions impact the environment?

Join this almost zero-waste and vegan event where fun and sustainability can go hand in hand.

This mindful marketplace brings together the best and most 'woke' local and international brands, along with transformational talks by experts.

Pre-register here.

When: Nov 2 to 3, 11am to 7pm
Where: South Beach Ave, 26 Beach Road, S189768

STREET SUPERIOR FESTIVAL 2019

View this post on Instagram

SUPREME SKATE DECK SHOWCASE | Privileged to be showing this groundbreaking installation of Supreme Skate Decks from the private collection of Benjamin Tan, a prolific collector with up to 350 Supreme skate decks in his private collection. Those worth their Supreme salt will know that in January 2019, Sotheby’s sold a full set of Supreme skate decks for US$800,000 (S$1.09 million), cementing the value of Supreme collectables in history. Just three pieces short of the full set of 248 decks known to be released by Supreme from 1998 to 2018, his impressive collection of decks will be exhibited for the first time at #streetsuperior, and includes highly sought after and rare editions The Last Supper, Kermit Box Logo, Damien Hirst, Larry Clark, Takashi Murakami, George Condo, Ryan McGuinness, and of course, Louis Vuitton X Supreme official skate decks, sitting alongside their controversial bootleg predecessors. Visit [Streetsuperior.com] for full festival Lineup and deets. #streetsuperior #solesuperiorsg #solesuperior #one11creations #bigbigcon #bentan #supreme #skatedecks

A post shared by Street.Superior (@street.superior) on

Sneakerheads, don't miss out on the premier sneaker and subculture festival happening this weekend at *Scape.

There'll be a marketplace for vintage hunters, parkour competitions, a toy convention and a pop-up cinema spread out over five levels of the mall.

The event will also showcase the largest number of Supreme skate decks in Asia. 

Tickets to the festival cost $15 per person, and $20 for a two-day pass.

Find out more here.

When: Nov 2 to 3, 12pm to 10pm
Where: *Scape, 2 Orchard Link

