Weekend planner Oct 19-20: Free Scoot tickets at The Yellow Converter, annual parrot gathering & other fun activities

The weekend is finally here!

Don't waste it away by spending it at home because there are lots of activities happening around the island to enjoy with your friends and family. Weekends will never be the same again with this weekend planner.

REDEEM FREE SCOOT TICKETS AT WISMA ATRIA MALL

Scoot is holding The Yellow Converter at Wisma Atria Mall this Oct 18 to 20, where you can get free air tickets, discount vouchers and merchandise.

Apparently, the colour yellow is seen as a form of currency by the company and can be used to pay for flights.

At Scoot, yellow isn’t just a colour. It’s a CURRENCY that you can now use to pay for flights! Say WHAT?! 😲 Introducing... Posted by FlyScoot on Tuesday, October 8, 2019

All you have to do is dress in yellow or bring any items that are as close to the brand's colour as possible, and the staff will scan your items to determine how much discount you'll be getting.

When: Oct 18 to 20

Where: 435 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238877

BEER GLAMPING EVENT

Enjoy ice-cold beer and grilled food at Changi City Point's Beer Glamping Event, happening on from now till Oct 20.

Hooray for midweek! Get the gang together and celebrate with a round of craft beers, BBQ bites, catchy music and fun... Posted by Changi City Point, Singapore on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Grab craft beers that are going for just $8 per bottle and complete your glamping experience by guzzling your drink in one of the tents. While you're there, have a go at the game stations or revel in live music.

Be the first 50 shoppers to spend a minimum of $50 at participating stores, with a minimum of $10 in a single receipt and a maximum of three same-day and same-mall transactions.

When: Now till Oct 20

Where: 5 Changi Business Park Central 1, Singapore 486038

SINGAPORE MAKER EXTRAVAGANZA 2019

The Singapore Maker Extravaganza 2019 is back again this year from Oct 19 to 20, showcasing works from all ages with the focus on the do-it-yourself (or do-it-together) spirit.

Throwback to last year's Singapore Maker Extravaganza! Missed last year's event? Don't fret! Our Singapore Maker... Posted by Science Centre Singapore on Friday, October 11, 2019

This year's theme is about Sustainable Development Goals by the United Nations, which aims to end poverty while protecting the earth.

Take part in workshops, such as programming your own smart lights, make reusable beeswax wraps and more.

When: Oct 19 to 20

Where: 15 Science Centre Rd, Singapore 609081

PARROTOPIA

This Oct 19, Palawan Beach will be filled with an array of colours at Parrotopia.

The party doesn’t start till the parrots fly in. Head down to Sentosa’s annual parrot party, Parrotopia, to watch... Posted by Sentosa (Official) on Wednesday, October 9, 2019

You'll find the fabulous feathered birds taking to the skies at the annual parrot gathering event, making it a great photo op.

You can also put your photography skills to the test and take part in the Parrotopia Photography Contest. Stand a chance to win up to $500 in cash for the grand prize.

When: Oct 19

Where: Palawan Beach, Sentosa

THE ALT MKT 2019

From the same organisers as Sake Matsuri Singapore, Alt Mkt 2019 is back with a bigger showcase of craft beers, wines, sake, ciders and spirits.

Held at UE Square shopping mall this Oct 19, you'll not only get free tastings of over 100 types of alcoholic beverages but bottles will also go at a 50 per cent discount.

Amongst the large variety that we'll be having, there'll be some local creations at #TheALTMKT2019! From The General... Posted by The ALT MKT on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Grab hold of local creations, such as Hawkers' Dream Ale, Kiam Sng Di and more. The event is pet-friendly too, and there'll even be non-alcoholic craft brews for your furkid from Floof SG.

The doggos get options for craft beer too! Featuring FLOOF SG's yummy non-alcoholic brews: Rooster Booster and Moo... Posted by The ALT MKT on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

When: Oct 19

Where: 81 Clemenceau Ave, Singapore 239917

POPEYES SINGAPORE CHICKEN EATING CONTEST

Fried chicken lovers, mark your calendar on Oct 19 for Popeyes Singapore's Chicken Eating Contest.

Celebrate the fried chicken chain's 10th anniversary by challenging yourself to eat as many Popeyes chicken drumsticks within 10 minutes.

Think you can beat competitive eater Zermatt Neo's record of 35 drumsticks?

If you haven't heard, Popeyes Singapore is holding a Chicken Eating Contest at their waterpoint outlet on 19 Oct, 4pm!... Posted by Food League SG on Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Registration is free and you'll get a free goodie bag when you participate in the competition. The grand prize is $200 popeyes voucher and six months' worth of chicken!

When: Oct 19

Where: Popeyes Waterway Point, 83 Punggol Central, #02-21, Singapore 828761

ST JOHN’S TRAIL

Get out into the sun this Oct 20 and kayak eight kilometres from Tanjong Beach Club to St John's Island on this trail hosted by Kayakasia Sentosa.

You'll be able to check out its unspoilt beaches and explore the grounds of this island, which was once the largest quarantine centre in the world and also visit Sister's Island that's nearby.

Kayaking and safety equipment is provided for the half-day paddle, as well as brunch to fuel up before you head back to Sentosa.

This activity is suitable for the entire family of all ages and even doggo can tag along too.

When: Oct 20

Where: Siloso Beach Walk, Sentosa, Singapore 099005

