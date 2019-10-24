Weekend planner Oct 26-27: Indomie cafe in Singapore, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House & other fun activities

The weekend is finally here!
Don't waste it away by spending it at home because there are lots of activities happening around the island to enjoy with your friends and family. Weekends will never be the same again with this weekend planner.
SINGAPORE'S FIRST INDOMIE CAFE
There's just something about instant noodles that bring comfort to the soul, albeit that not the healthiest choice of food to have all the time.
If you love instant noodles as much as I do, you'll be happy to know that IndoBowl is coming to Singapore this Oct 25! It is the world's first Indomie cafe to open outside of Malaysia, right here in Singapore.
The cafe will be located at Sultan Gate in Kampong Glam, selling all things Indomie including the Indomie Mumbo Jumbo that will set you back $49, featuring a platter of the dry noodles, four sunny-side-up eggs, grilled meats, seafood and accompanied by a heap of chilli.
The average price of other dishes is about $10, which is pretty steep for a bowl of instant noodles. But I guess it's worth a try if you're a fan of the noodle brand.
Where: 39 Sultan Gate, Singapore 198487
NEW UBIN SEAFOOD (TAMPINES)
After closing its Hillview branch, the famed zi char restaurant has graced the East with its presence and set up shop at Tampines Industrial Crescent; finally cementing the fact that east is best when it comes to food options.
The restaurant, which is just a stone's throw away from Ikea, still serves its famous beef and 'heart attack' fried rice, but if you're feeling a little more 'atas', you can order the foie gras satay. It's basically foie gras cubes on a skewer, served atop toasted baguettes. Each stick costs $9, but how often do you find a zi char place that has something like this?
One difference, though, is that the Tampines branch is serving a smaller menu (with no live seafood). They're also introducing their new incubator stall programme called New Ubin Test Kitchen. And the first dish under this programme to make its debut is the Ubin Nasi Lemak, which prides itself in its Nyona authenticity. This was definitely a highlight during a recent media tasting and the rice was so incredibly flavourful and fragrant that I couldn't resist pairing it with other dishes.
Of course, let's not forget their garlic baked crab that has left diners (and myself) wanting more. In fact, we were told that some customers have even requested to dabao the garlic so they can go home and make aglio olio with it.
If you're still on the fence, then maybe this might tip the scales in your favour. New Ubin Tampines has no service charge and they are currently absorbing the GST during their opening period.
New Ubin Tampines opens seven days a week from 11am to 2pm, and 5.30pm to 10pm. You can also check out their full menu here.
Where: 18 Tampines Industrial Crescent, #01-16, Singapore 528605
ISTANA OPEN HOUSE
Celebrate Deepavali this Sunday at the Istana Open House where a slew of activities have been planned to make the day an extra fun one with the family.
Gates to the Istana will be open from 8.30am to 6pm. There will be performances by local groups and school bands, and the Wildlife Reserves of Singapore will also be setting up a booth showcasing four unique species of reptiles.
Take a bite out of the Istana Cookies created in collaboration with Pine Garden to commemorate the Istana's 150th anniversary. Interestingly, it is made with spices and fruits found on the grounds of the Istana.
There will also be a guided tour of the Istana main building, and you can learn more about the history and stories of Singapore at the Istana Heritage Gallery.
When: Oct 27
Where: 35 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238823
ACM AFTER DARK
Have a spooktacular time at ACM After Dark where you can listen to bone-chilling classic Chinese stories in the dark and scare yourself silly at the four different scare zones set up in the museum.
If that's not enough to make your blood run cold, sit in and listen to a paranormal talk conducted by three supernatural experts while they share real-life encounters.
There's also a chance to have your palms read by a fortuneteller to have a glimpse into your future.
When: Oct 26
Where: 1 Empress Place, Singapore 179555
MOONLIGHT CINEMA
Catch a movie under the stars at Gardens by the Bay (GBTB) with the Super Trees as the backdrop.
The second edition of Moonlight Cinema will be held on Oct 25 to 27, and different movies will be screened on each night.
You can look forward to American comedy-drama Empire Records, French drama The Chorus, and award-winning Indian musical-drama Secret Superstar.
When: Oct 25 to 27
Where: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953
NEON JUNGLE
It's the last weekend of the super IG-worthy Neon Jungle at GBTB. Fill your stories and Instagram post with pictures of the illuminated playground at the Supertree Grove if you happen to be in the vicinity or are attending the Moonlight Cinema.
The 14 neon installations feature giant neon sculptures of a cactus, venus fly trap, daisy and other plants found in GBTB.
When: Now till Oct 27
Where: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953
Singapore Botanic Gardens has recently opened a new Mingxin Foundation Rambler’s Ridge hiking trail as part of its Gallop Extension.
Time to put on some comfortable shoes and conquer the 350-metre hiking trail while exploring over 150 species of plants, including the Raffles’ Pitcher Plant, while you hike up 40 metres above sea level.
Where: 1 Cluny Rd, Singapore 259569
MONKEY 47 SECRET POP-UP
Monkey 47 will be launching a brand new aged gin and the pop-up event will be held at a secret location.
Sip you way through classic gin cocktails served by top bartenders in Singapore as you go on a mysterious search for the Wild Monkey Inn, hidden in the heart of Chinatown.
The location of the secret venue will be release upon sign up, each session is free and will be limited to 25 seats per session.
When: Oct 25 to 27