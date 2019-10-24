Weekend planner Oct 26-27: Indomie cafe in Singapore, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House & other fun activities

The weekend is finally here!

Don't waste it away by spending it at home because there are lots of activities happening around the island to enjoy with your friends and family. Weekends will never be the same again with this weekend planner.

SINGAPORE'S FIRST INDOMIE CAFE

There's just something about instant noodles that bring comfort to the soul, albeit that not the healthiest choice of food to have all the time.

If you love instant noodles as much as I do, you'll be happy to know that IndoBowl is coming to Singapore this Oct 25! It is the world's first Indomie cafe to open outside of Malaysia, right here in Singapore.

IndoBowl Singapore is opening SOON! Posted by IndoBowlSingapore on Monday, October 7, 2019

The cafe will be located at Sultan Gate in Kampong Glam, selling all things Indomie including the Indomie Mumbo Jumbo that will set you back $49, featuring a platter of the dry noodles, four sunny-side-up eggs, grilled meats, seafood and accompanied by a heap of chilli.

Stay tuned! We will be announcing the date for the opening of IndoBowl Singapore real soon! ❤️ Posted by IndoBowlSingapore on Friday, October 11, 2019

The average price of other dishes is about $10, which is pretty steep for a bowl of instant noodles. But I guess it's worth a try if you're a fan of the noodle brand.

Where: 39 Sultan Gate, Singapore 198487

NEW UBIN SEAFOOD (TAMPINES)

After closing its Hillview branch, the famed zi char restaurant has graced the East with its presence and set up shop at Tampines Industrial Crescent; finally cementing the fact that east is best when it comes to food options.

The restaurant, which is just a stone's throw away from Ikea, still serves its famous beef and 'heart attack' fried rice, but if you're feeling a little more 'atas', you can order the foie gras satay. It's basically foie gras cubes on a skewer, served atop toasted baguettes. Each stick costs $9, but how often do you find a zi char place that has something like this?

One difference, though, is that the Tampines branch is serving a smaller menu (with no live seafood). They're also introducing their new incubator stall programme called New Ubin Test Kitchen. And the first dish under this programme to make its debut is the Ubin Nasi Lemak, which prides itself in its Nyona authenticity. This was definitely a highlight during a recent media tasting and the rice was so incredibly flavourful and fragrant that I couldn't resist pairing it with other dishes.

Ubin Nasi Lemak. PHOTO: New Ubin Seafood

Of course, let's not forget their garlic baked crab that has left diners (and myself) wanting more. In fact, we were told that some customers have even requested to dabao the garlic so they can go home and make aglio olio with it.

If you're still on the fence, then maybe this might tip the scales in your favour. New Ubin Tampines has no service charge and they are currently absorbing the GST during their opening period.

New Ubin Tampines opens seven days a week from 11am to 2pm, and 5.30pm to 10pm. You can also check out their full menu here.

Where: 18 Tampines Industrial Crescent, #01-16, Singapore 528605

ISTANA OPEN HOUSE

Celebrate Deepavali this Sunday at the Istana Open House where a slew of activities have been planned to make the day an extra fun one with the family.

Gates to the Istana will be open from 8.30am to 6pm. There will be performances by local groups and school bands, and the Wildlife Reserves of Singapore will also be setting up a booth showcasing four unique species of reptiles.

PHOTO: gov.sg

Take a bite out of the Istana Cookies created in collaboration with Pine Garden to commemorate the Istana's 150th anniversary. Interestingly, it is made with spices and fruits found on the grounds of the Istana.

There will also be a guided tour of the Istana main building, and you can learn more about the history and stories of Singapore at the Istana Heritage Gallery.

When: Oct 27

Where: 35 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238823

ACM AFTER DARK

Have a spooktacular time at ACM After Dark where you can listen to bone-chilling classic Chinese stories in the dark and scare yourself silly at the four different scare zones set up in the museum.

Step into a fantastical world full of creatures in this one-night-only Halloween special at ACM After Dark: Tales from... Posted by ACM (Asian Civilisations Museum) on Friday, October 18, 2019

If that's not enough to make your blood run cold, sit in and listen to a paranormal talk conducted by three supernatural experts while they share real-life encounters.

There's also a chance to have your palms read by a fortuneteller to have a glimpse into your future.

When: Oct 26

Where: 1 Empress Place, Singapore 179555

MOONLIGHT CINEMA

Catch a movie under the stars at Gardens by the Bay (GBTB) with the Super Trees as the backdrop.

The second edition of Moonlight Cinema will be held on Oct 25 to 27, and different movies will be screened on each night.

Moonlight Cinema returns to Gardens by the Bay for three nights of films featuring youths and dream-chasing journeys... Posted by Singapore International Film Festival - SGIFF on Friday, September 27, 2019

You can look forward to American comedy-drama Empire Records, French drama The Chorus, and award-winning Indian musical-drama Secret Superstar.

When: Oct 25 to 27

Where: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

NEON JUNGLE

It's the last weekend of the super IG-worthy Neon Jungle at GBTB. Fill your stories and Instagram post with pictures of the illuminated playground at the Supertree Grove if you happen to be in the vicinity or are attending the Moonlight Cinema.

✨ Step into an illuminated playground at the Supertree Grove as 14 neon installations depicting plants will be on... Posted by Gardens by the Bay on Friday, October 18, 2019

The 14 neon installations feature giant neon sculptures of a cactus, venus fly trap, daisy and other plants found in GBTB.

When: Now till Oct 27

Where: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

NEW GALLOP EXTENSION WITH RIDGE-TOP HIKING TRAIL AT SINGAPORE BOTANIC GARDENS