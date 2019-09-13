Weekend planner Sept 14-15: Pay with plastic at Tiong Bahru Market, mooncake hunt & other fun activities

The weekend is finally here!

Don't waste it away by spending it at home because there are lots of activities happening around the island to enjoy with your friends and family. Weekends will never be the same again with this weekend planner.

1. PAY WITH PLASTIC AT TIONG BAHRU MARKET

When we say we'll be recycling the plastic bottles we collect at our 'Pay With Plastic' event, we mean it. All the... Posted by WWF-Singapore on Sunday, 8 September 2019

Now you can pay for your favourite hawker food with plastic - we mean REAL plastic, and not only do your part for the environment but save money too.

Simply bring your used plastic bottles down to Tiong Bahru Market this Sunday (Sept 15) and trade them in for food coupons ($0.50 denominations) at the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) booth.

Your used plastic bottles can come in any size, but remember to rinse and dry them first. All bottles will be sent for recycling by WWF.

What's more, if you bring your own reusable container for takeaways, you can enjoy an additional coupon worth $1. Each person can claim up to a maximum of $5 worth of coupons, while stocks last.

Where: Tiong Bahru Market, 30 Seng Poh Road, Singapore 168898

When: Sunday, Sept 15, 8am to 6pm

2. DICK LEE'S THE MAD CHINAMAN 30TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT

Released 30 years ago, Dick Lee's The Mad Chinaman will be presented as a full concert for the very first time at the Esplanade Concert Hall — and for one night only.

While the largely electronica album achieved Platinum status and enjoyed a successful five-city tour in Japan, it has never been performed in Singapore, in its entirety, let alone by a full orchestra and choir.

The 30th anniversary concert will be accompanied by the Braddell Heights Symphony Orchestra and The Joy Chorale, and graced by celebrity guest artists Jacintha Abisheganaden and Denise Tan.

Where: Esplanade Concert HallWhen: Sunday, Sept 15Tickets start from $58, excluding booking fee. Get yours here

3. LION CITY GATHERING

Lion City Gathering (LCG) is the biggest annual international parkour and free-running event in Asia where like-minded practitioners, both local and international, come together to train and share their experience with one another.

Programme highlights from the three-day event include workshops from beginner to advanced levels, challenges (with prizes to be won) and open access passes. There's even a Kraken Movie Night event.

More details available here.

When: Sept 12 to 15

Where: The Star Vista, 1 Vista Exchange Green, Singapore 138617

Admission: $10 to $50

4. MOONCAKE FESTIVAL CELEBRATIONS

It's the time of the year again to get your lanterns out and gaze at the moon while stuffing your face with mooncakes.

Several events you may want to check out this year include:

@ ROBERTSON QUAY

Enjoy a Lantern Walkabout & Boat Ride along the river and new-school fun with a Human Claw Machine. Not forgetting an LED Aerial Kite performance to end off the night. Stand a chance to win attractive prizes such as hotel room stays, dining vouchers and many others.

One ticket goes for $25 while a group package of four tickets costs $80. Each ticket comes with a goodie bag that includes an LED lantern, a boat ride which starts at 7pm, F&B vouchers, and a lucky draw ticket.

Find out more here.

Where: Robertson Walk, 11 Unity St, Singapore 237995

When: Sept 14 to 15, 3pm to 10pm

@ GARDENS BY THE BAY

Enjoy spectacular lantern sets depicting stories of rich tradition and heritage. There's also the tallest and widest-ever display of floating lanterns stretching over 120m. Or, take a stroll within a giant revolving lantern!

On Sept 14, there's a mass lantern walk which begins at 7.30pm (lantern collection begins at 7.15pm).

Free LED fabric lanterns are provided for participants who take part, while stocks last!

For more information head over to their website.

Where: Gardens by the Bay

When: Till Sept 15, 7pm till 11pm at various locations.

Admission is free

MOONCAKE HUNT @ THE GRANDSTAND

Does your kid love a scavenger hunt but is too young to savour the calorie-laden snack?

They can head on down to The Grandstand on Sept 14 and collect toy mooncakes instead.

They’ll be hidden everywhere and you can complete tasks to earn toy mooncakes for extra points.

Prizes range from Monster Jam tickets to educational toys and vouchers.

Where: The Grandstand, 200 Turf Club Rd, Singapore 287994

When: Sept 14, 11am to 12pm; 1pm to 2pm

Click here to register.

5. PAWFEST @ KATONG I12

Calling all paw-rents, a weekend of fun with your pets beckons!

The Pawfest Carnival will be held from Sept 13 to 15 at I12 Katong.

Activities include a dog walk, a pets fashion show where participants will attempt to enter the record books for the most number of pets rocking bandanas. If that sounds uber cute, you may not want to miss it.

There'll also be talks by vets, a pet adoption drive, and educational talks by experts.

More information here.

Participants will be given a lucky draw ticket, photo booth coupon and a bandana for your pet, while stocks last.

Where: I12 Katong, 112 East Coast Rd, Singapore 428802

When: Sept 13 to 15, Sat: 11am to 9pm; Sun: 11am to 7pm

Admission is free

6. X-PERIMENT! CARNIVAL

Science buffs in your family will have a ball of a time at the X-periment! Carnival, organised by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and the Singapore Science Centre.

Held at Fusionopolis One at one-north, activities include an attempt to enter the Singapore record books to create "Singapore's largest slime installation", and an Impossible Science Show by world champion magician Jason Latimer.

30 exhibition booths will also present innovations for a sustainable planet.

Where: Fusionopolis One

When: Sept 13 and 14, 10am to 6pm

Admission is free

7. MINT MUSEUM OF TOYS

Local Barbie collector Jian Yang boasts a collection of about 10,000 Barbies, of which several hundreds from his private collection will be on display at the Mint Museum of Toys, till this Sunday (Sept 15).

He also started a trend on social media - Tissue Couture for dolls, where tissue or toilet paper is used to make fashionable threads for his Barbie dolls. His collection is also featured in the Asia Book of Records and Ripley's Believe it or Not.

Where: Mint Museum of Toys, 26 Seah Street, Singapore 188382

When: 9.30am to 6.30pm

Admission: $20 per adult, $10 per child

candicecai@asiaone.com