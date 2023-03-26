Weekly grub: 5 things to eat and drink including exclusive Easter tartlets

Indulge your palate with food inspired by compelling stories this week, with many a refreshed menus in Singapore, as well as weeklong drink and dine programs, and special Easter treats.

NAE:UM presents a front yard barbecue

Continuing with Chef’s Louis’ food stories and inspiration, episode five is built upon fond memories of summer barbecues and gatherings. Balancing rich smoky delights with refreshing bites, the dinner menu is available as a six-course Classic menu ($198++ per person) and an eight-course Signature menu ($258++ per person).

A trio of nostalgic snacks kicks off the menu, with the chef’s contemporary take on Dongchimi that prepares the palate for the binchotan-grilled MS7 Wagyu Tenderloin in So Bbq. Comforting staples can be found in the Doeji-galbi bap (pork rice), and the black pork belly Somyeon from the signature menu.

NAE:UM is located at 161 Telok Ayer Street ,Singapore 068615, p.+65 8830 5016. Front Yard Barbecue Menu runs Tue -Sat, 6pm–8pm, 7pm–9pm and 8.30pm–10.30pm. Six-course Classic menu is priced at $198++ per person; the eight-course Signature menu is priced at $258++ per person.

Easter-exclusive tartlets At PAUL

PAUL’s best-selling dark chocolate tartlets are making their return this year for Easter! Made with the finest french flour, butter and chocolate, expect a balance of taste, texture and bite in these Easter-exclusive tartlets. The Bitter chocolate ganache tarts come in toppings like hazelnut, sea salt and of course, chocolate eggs for Easter. These exclusive tartlets are available for pre-order from April 1 to May 31.

PAUL’s Easter Tartlets are available online at $8.50 per piece, Chocolate eggs tartlets are $9 per piece. Free delivery with minimum spending of S$120.

Oumi serves the natural flavours of Australian Pure Pork

Pure Pork brings its ethically-raised pork to Singapore, launching at Oumi. Without added hormones or growth promoters, Pure Pork raises free-roaming pigs fed on a natural diet of locally-sourced wheat, barley and lupins in Western Australia. Their relentless devotion to quality comes through in the meat’s clean and natural flavours.

Its tender texture allows the culinary skills of Chefs Chase Weber and Lamley Chua to shine through, in dishes such as the Buta Kakuni, a braised Pure Pork belly with fresh yuzu. Oumi is the first restaurant in Singapore to offer Pure Pork on its menus.

Pure Pork is served at Oumi located at 88 Market Street, CapitaSpring, #51-01, Singapore 048948, p. +65 8518 3763. Open Mon- Sun 12pm -2.30pm and 6pm -11pm.

Binary celebrates one year with refreshed menu

Gastro-bar Binary refreshes their menu and debuts a cocktail program in celebration of their one-year milestone. Staying true to their unique one produce- two ways of cooking concept, the new menu sees cheese in the western-styled Impossible Meat Sauce with burrata ($18), with its Eastern variation in the Grilled Halloumi Cheese.

New small plates include the Wagyu Petit Tender ($18), served with char siew sauce for Asian flavours and truffles for Western. Not to be missed is the juicy Spatchcock Chicken ($42) made with Mum’s Secret Recipe, or choose its Western take with Argentine Chimichurri. Similarly, tipples are built upon a base spirit and presented in an Asian or Western way.

Binary is located at 390 Orchard Road, Palais Renaissance, #01-01A Singapore 238871, p.+65 9363 0101. Open Sun – Tue 11.30am- 10.30pm, Wed – Sat: 11.30am- 12am.

March Madness at Vin Geek

For the love of wine and beer, Vin Geek gives you more reasons to chill. Starting off with the Girls-only All-you-can-drink Vino ($48 nett), bring your bestie and indulge in two hours of free flowing rosé and sparkling wines from Vin Geek’s wine-dispenser.

If you are there on a Monday, enjoy 1-for-1 on all side and small plates; Tuesdays are reserved for Sip on Sangrias ($10 per glass, $49 per jug), and the multifaceted retail-bar-bistro invites you to Wine Down on Wednesdays where selected wines will be priced at $10 per glass. Sippin’ Sundays are all about a free welcome glass of Mimosa with food order.

Vin Geek is located at 9 Scotts Rd, #01-04/05/06/07, Singapore 228210, p. +65 6334 1622. Open Sun -Thu 11.30am -10pm, Fri- Sat 11.30am -12am. Girls-only All-you-can-drink vino is available from 7 pm -9pm or 8pm – 10pm. Mondays 1-for-1 is available from 6pm-10pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.