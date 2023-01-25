Weekly grub: 5 things to eat and drink in Singapore including pineapple mille crepe cake

Since we are getting ready for our next round of festive feasting, forget those calories and dig into the taste of nature's elements and seasonal flavours.

This week, we take you dining from land to sea, from summer in Japan to winter in Italy. We show you where to raise a toast to 'Longevitea' and end on luscious sweet notes.

House of the Water Rabbit at Junior the Pocket Bar

In a collaborative pop-up with Pernod Ricard, Junior the Pocket Bar transforms into the House of the Water Rabbit till Feb 4, 2023.

Featuring a menu of specially crafted cocktails to pair with Chinese New Year treats, invite good fortune as you toast it up with Longevitea ($25++) — a refreshing mix of The Glenlivet Founder's Reserve Whisky and milky oolong tea.

Welcome prosperity with the spirit forward Guaranteed Abundance ($25++), crafted with Chivas Extra 13 Tequila Cask, lapsang souchong-infused green walnut liqueur and vermouth.

Don't miss the toothsome Abacus Seeds ($18++), topped with baby scallops and a perfectly cooked onsen egg.

Junior the Pocket Bar is located at 6 Ann Siang Hill, Singapore 069787, p+ 65 81211462. Open Tue-Sat 6pm-12am. Closed Mon & Sun.

The Great Beef and Reef Returns to Bedrock Origin

Bringing the best tastes of land and sea, Bedrock Origin presents 2023's first edition of The Great Beef and Reef series in a six-course menu ($168++ per person).

The Grilled Avocado with avruga caviar is simple yet rich and comes with the option to upgrade to the luxe Siberian Caviar (additional $60).

From the depths of the sea comes the applewood Smoked Wild Black Abalone drizzled with abalone liver sauce, bursting with umami sweetness in every bite, while the Charcoal Ash Aged Sanchoku Wagyu Striploin takes centre stage on land.

Ash aged for 21 days, the cut is grilled over Bedrock's signature applewood fire for that mouth-watering, smokey and buttery profile.

The Great Beef and Reef at Bedrock Origins runs till Mar 31, 2023, Sun-Thu, at Oasia Resort Sentosa Hotel, 23 Beach View, #01-02 Palawan Ridge, Singapore 098679, p+ 65 6818 3333. Wine pairing available at $88++ per person. One-day advance reservations required. Please call to make reservations.

Noka by Tippling Club Refreshes Concept

Noka by Tippling Club sees a refreshed concept and a new 17-course Omakase ($245++ per person) with fresh seasonal ingredients and authentic cooking techniques.

Taking you straight to summer in Japan through the playful use of flowers, fruits, and nuts, enjoy dishes like Sakura Pork topped with 'land caviar' and the gratifying Otoro Sashimi with hand-grated wasabi and Aomori apple.

Look forward to toothsome plates such as Nodoguro (black throat seaperch) served with uni over rice, and wasabi burrata cloaked with A5 Toriyama Wagyu.

Sake and cocktail pairing available at at additional $148++ per person.

Noka by Tippling Club is located at 109 North Bridge Rd, Funan, #07-38 (Lift Lobby A), Singapore 179097, p+ 65 6877 4878. Open Tue-Sat 11.30am-2.30pm, 6pm-10pm. Closed Mon & Sun.

An Italian Winter at Buona Terra

Have a taste of Italian winter at Buona Terra.

The one Michelin-starred fine-dining restaurant unveils a seasonality-driven menu, beautifully created with the best of winter ingredients like crisp puntarelle, nutty salsify, and nutrient-rich citruses.

The four or five-course meal starts with the Carpaccio, featuring the season's best citrus fruits, with slices of raw Amberjack and confit Buddha's hand.

It's followed by bincho-grilled Scampi paired with savoury baugna cauda sauce and Anatra, 10-day dry-aged duck finished with Moscato sauce.

Bouna Terra's Winter Menu runs till Mar 31, 2023 at 29 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228224, p+ 65 6733 0209. Open Mon-Fri 12pm-3pm, 6.30pm-10.30pm, Sat 6.30pm-10.30pm. Closed Sun. Book here.

Lady M x My Melody Lunar New Year Gift Set

Fans of My Melody, grab the limited edition Lady M x My Melody Lunar New Year Gift Set ($120), filled with six drawers of Lady M's seasonal-exclusive Bons Bons like Golden Tangerine Pearls, Prosperous Plum Blossoms, and Lucky Lychee Pearls.

To feed the whole family, make it a bundle ($240) with their Pineapple Mille Crepe Cake ($140 whole cake, from $13 per slice).

The auspicious symbol of pineapple gets a modern makeover in this signature cake with paper-thin crepes interlaced with pineapple pastry crème.

Decorated with white wine gelee and golden pineapple glaze, its auspicious look is as delightful as its taste.

Lady M x My Melody Lunar New Year Gift Set and Pineapple Mille Crepe Cake are available in-stores and online from now until Feb 28, 2023. Free delivery for orders above $200 before GST.

This article was first published in City Nomads.