The weekly grub: 5 things to eat and drink in Singapore this week

This week, the world of guilt-free eating just got bigger and brighter.
Carbon-neutral beef is coming to Singapore, and our very first fully-keto bakery just popped up on Seah Street. Of course, we've also got oodles of sinfully good nosh − a hearty English fry-up for your lazy weekend brunch, experimental cocktails from IB HQ, and some indulgent bar bites at LAVO.
EXPLORE ASIAN FLAVOURS AT IB HQ – BARTENDER'S TABLE
Shake up your happy hour with IB HQ's new cocktail tasting programme.
The Kampong Glam hotspot is known for its bold play with Asian ingredients (some of their mad mixologist's creations involve curry gin, jackfruit bitters, even pandan whisky), and Bartender's Table promises more of the same.
Every four months, the Bartender's Table will showcase five unique cocktails exploring a single ingredient or theme. The first run kicks off with a foray into Japanese tea culture − think tea-based tipples made with genmaicha, sencha, matcha, and more.
Choose between the three- or five-cocktail tasting menus (S$58++ and S$88 respectively), or opt for the omakase menu and let the bartenders swirl you on an adventure.
Bartender's Table by IB HQ is available from Tuesdays to Saturdays at 774A North Bridge Rd, Singapore 198742, p. +65 9152 4550.
ENJOY BAR BITES AND HALF-PRICED COCKTAILS AT LAVO
If LAVO is one of your go-to watering holes, good news: you've now got a range of bar bites to line your stomach.
The Italian-American restaurant's new Bar & Terrace menu features a selection of savoury nosh, from light bites like Fried Bocconcini (S$17++) and Chicken Milanese Skewers (S$19++) to heartier stuff like pizzas and Wagyu Steak Tartare (S$35++).
Come for the bites but stay for the booze, because LAVO is also running a new cocktail promotion. With '12 After 12′, all specialty cocktails go for S$12++ after midnight.
Tipple up in style with the spirit-forward Vieux Carre L'orange, a potent mix of Bulleit Rye, Remy V.S.O.P Antica, and Benedictine, or perk yourself up with coffee-infused vodka drink L'Expresso. LAVO's new Bar & Terrace menu is available daily from 5pm till late at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956, p. +65 6688 8591. The 12 After 12 promotion is only available from Sundays to Thursdays, after midnight. GET LOW-CARB BAKES AT SINGPORE'S FIRST KETO HUB Buns, pastries, cakes − believe it or not, you don't have to give up these fluffy, creamy joys when going keto. Previously an online-only bakery, Seriously Keto has launched Singapore's first one-stop keto hub on Seah Street, offering all manner of delectable low-carb bakes. Fuel up your mornings with a Blackout Bun (S$9.20 for two) or a slice of rosemary loaf (S$10.90 per loaf), baked with almond flour and Swerve sweetener. For teatime, a nutty Yes, Pe-can! cupcake (S$5.20) and some Thai iced tea (S$6.50) make great zero-sugar treats. Seriously Keto is located at 32 Seah St, Singapore 188388, p. +65 9838 4047. Open daily 10.30am − 6.30pm. BRUNCH THE HEARTY BRIT WAY AT THE ENGLISH HOUSE No one does brekkie like the Brits, and just hearing the words 'Full English breakfast' sets us drooling. Lucky for us, The English House is now dishing up a new weekend breakfast menu. With their Traditional Full English Breakfast (S$25), expect no less than the full works, from piping hot bacon and sausage to runny eggs and buttery homemade crumpets. The menu also has fixes aplenty for those intense eggy cravings, including the Classic Eggs Benedict (S$20), Free-Range Scrambled Eggs (S$18), and Omelette Arnold Bennett (S$25). The English House's new traditional British breakfast menu is available on weekends, 8.30am−11am, at 28 Mohamed Sultan Rd, Singapore 238972, p. +65 6545 4055. FEAST GUILT-FREE ON AUSTRALIA'S FIRST CARBON-NEUTRAL BEEF We love our beef, but it comes with a hefty carbon footprint. Did you know raising cattle produces up to 20 times more greenhouse emissions than growing crops? But if you're loath to give up your steak, there's hope − Australia's first carbon-neutral beef, Five Founders Natural Australian Beef. From paddock to plate, Five Founders has taken pains to offset all carbon emissions from beef production, through initiatives such as forest-friendly grazing and testing of legume-based pastures. No hormones are added, and no part of the beef is wasted. Thanks to Singapore distributor Alternative Selection, this eco-friendly beef is now available on Redmart, Ryan's Grocery, and at various restaurants! Snag a cut from Redmart between 3 to 30 September 2019, and enjoy 15 per cent off on selected Five Founders beef products. Five Founders Natural Australian Beef is available for purchase on Redmart and at Ryan's Grocery. It is also served in restaurants across Singapore including Kitchen by Food Rebel, Outback Steakhouse, and The Market Grill. This article was first published in City Nomads.
This article was first published in City Nomads.