The weekly grub: 5 things to eat and drink in Singapore this week

This week, the world of guilt-free eating just got bigger and brighter.

Carbon-neutral beef is coming to Singapore, and our very first fully-keto bakery just popped up on Seah Street. Of course, we've also got oodles of sinfully good nosh − a hearty English fry-up for your lazy weekend brunch, experimental cocktails from IB HQ, and some indulgent bar bites at LAVO.

EXPLORE ASIAN FLAVOURS AT IB HQ – BARTENDER'S TABLE

Shake up your happy hour with IB HQ's new cocktail tasting programme.

The Kampong Glam hotspot is known for its bold play with Asian ingredients (some of their mad mixologist's creations involve curry gin, jackfruit bitters, even pandan whisky), and Bartender's Table promises more of the same.

Every four months, the Bartender's Table will showcase five unique cocktails exploring a single ingredient or theme. The first run kicks off with a foray into Japanese tea culture − think tea-based tipples made with genmaicha, sencha, matcha, and more.

Choose between the three- or five-cocktail tasting menus (S$58++ and S$88 respectively), or opt for the omakase menu and let the bartenders swirl you on an adventure.

Bartender's Table by IB HQ is available from Tuesdays to Saturdays at 774A North Bridge Rd, Singapore 198742, p. +65 9152 4550.

ENJOY BAR BITES AND HALF-PRICED COCKTAILS AT LAVO

If LAVO is one of your go-to watering holes, good news: you've now got a range of bar bites to line your stomach.

The Italian-American restaurant's new Bar & Terrace menu features a selection of savoury nosh, from light bites like Fried Bocconcini (S$17++) and Chicken Milanese Skewers (S$19++) to heartier stuff like pizzas and Wagyu Steak Tartare (S$35++).

Come for the bites but stay for the booze, because LAVO is also running a new cocktail promotion. With '12 After 12′, all specialty cocktails go for S$12++ after midnight.