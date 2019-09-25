The weekly grub: 5 things to eat and drink in Singapore this week

Get ready for a boozy end to September as WOOBAR introduces its new drink offerings for everyday of the week, or indulge yourself in the classical pairing of steak and wine over at Wolfgang's Steakhouse.

Celebrate RVLT's second year at Carpenter Street and Summer Palace's Michelin accolade with specially curated food, both new and old.

Then, join us for five nights of fun and revelry as we kick-off The Bar Awards Singapore 2019.

PEEK-A-BOOZE AT WOOBAR

WOOBAR is back with a cheeky new line-up of weekly boozy offers from Monday through Sunday.

Ladies, gather your girlfriends on Wednesday nights for Missy Sippy, with free-flow tipples - think prosecco, daiquiris, and mimosas - from 7pm to 9pm at only $44++.

Then, keep the party going with 1-for-1 drinks from 9pm to 11pm and nibbles all night. Prepare for some bubbly trouble and make it double on Fridays with bottomless bubbly from 7pm to 10pm at $50++, with half dozen freshly-shucked oysters on the house for every two guests.

Saturdays are a race against time, with deals by the hour from 5pm till 11pm, starting with $5++ draught beers for the first hour.

As the night goes along, more drinks get added into the mix, as the price goes up by $1 every hour. For every other day, enjoy a curation of nine different gins from all around at just $12++ each.

WOOBAR's weekly offers can be found at WOOBAR, W Singapore - Sentosa Cove, 21 Ocean Way, Sentosa, Singapore 098374, p. +65 6808 7258. Open daily 11.30am - 1am.

A NEW CHAPTER BEGINS AT SUMMER PALACE

In celebration of receiving its one Michelin star for the third consecutive year, Summer Palace is proud to introduce New Chapter ($88++), a five-course Michelin celebratory menu themed around Executive Chef Liu Ching Hai's career.

Drawing inspiration from iconic moments, such as when he first learned the intricacies of stir-frying to his early days of fatherhood, the five-course menu showcases the best of Cantonese cuisine to all its patrons.

Highlights include the nourishing Double-boiled Assorted Seafood Soup served in Golden Pumpkin that's been simmered for five to seven hours, and the Stir-fried Ee-Fu Noodles with Organic Corn-fed Chicken and XO Sauce, made with attention to the finest of details.

New Chapter is available for lunch and dinner from now till 31 December 2019 at Summer Palace, Level 3 Regent Singapore, 1 Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249715, p. +65 6725 3288. Open Mon-Fri 12pm - 2.30pm, 6.30pm - 10.30pm, Sat-Sun 11.30am - 2.30pm, 6.30pm - 10.30pm.

THE BAR AWARDS 2019

It's a boozy affair this week as The Bar Awards goes into full swing with an amazing line-up of talks, international bartender pop ups, and parties across Singapore.

Start your weekend early on Thursday at Madam Fan , which will be hosting Spencer Ezra of Mish Mash (Penang), Adam Hrapko of Zuma (Hong Kong), and Son Nguyen of Le Meridien Bangkok to raise funds for children suffering from cancer.

On Friday and Saturday, the bar hopping continues (see schedule here) but folks who are up for a work out - and a chance to win cold, hard cash - should join our inaugural City Nomads Negroni Circuit (see here for more information and registration) happening 6pm on Saturday.

The fun doesn't stop there; on Sunday, for the first time in their six year history, the once industry-exclusive F&B party will be opening its doors for everyone with free-flow cocktails all night, featuring Arron Grendon from Tropic City Bangkok.

The Bar Awards is happening from 25 to 29 September 2019 across various bars.

The party is happening on 29 September 2019 at Zouk. Tickets are priced at $35 nett online and $40 nett at the door.

Click here for the full event calendar and find out more about The Bar Awards 2019 here.

THE CALIFORNIA MENU AT WOLFGANG'S STEAKHOUSE

Showcasing the best of America's West Coast, Wolfgang's Steakhouse Singapore's new menu pairs small cuts of USDA Black Angus Beef with some of California's most prestigious wines.

Begin your epicurean journey with fresh Fine De Clair Oysters paired with Merryvale Carneros Chardonnay 2016 before moving on the the main course: three cuts of USDA Prime steak (Sirloin, Ribeye, and Tenderloin), each paired with a different wine.

Rounding off the menu is the decadent New York Style Cheesecake with Joseph Phelps Eisrebe from Napa Valley, a dessert wine that pairs perfectly with the rich, creamy texture of the cheesecake. If you love red wine and red meat, don't miss out.

The California Menu ($280++) is available at Wolfgang's Steakhouse Singapore, #02-01, InterContinental Singapore Roberson Quay, 1 Nanson Road, Singapore 238909, p. +65 6887 5885. Open Mon-Fri 11.30am - 11.30pm, Sat-Sun 11am - 11.30pm.

OLD FAVOURITES RETURN AT RVLT

RVLT, the playground of chefs, sommeliers, and vinophiles, is known for downright delicious food.

But its progressive approach means an exciting and ever-changing bar food menu, so for their second anniversary, they've decided to do a tasty throwback to cult hit dishes from the past years.

Returning to the menu are dishes such as the Uni Tartine with Avocado and Sanbaizu ($26), Pappardelle with Crab and Black Pepper ($30), and Salt-and-Vinegar Spring Onion Tempura ($14). RVLT's usual a la carte menu will be available during the weekend as well.

Return of the Old Favourites is happening from 26 to 28 September 2019 from 5.30pm onwards at RVLT, 38 Carpenter Street, Singapore 059917, p. +65 6909 5709.

This article was first published in City Nomads.