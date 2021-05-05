The weekly grub: 5 things to eat and drink in Singapore this week

This week, look forward to refreshed and seasonal menus, with additions from the grill at a rooftop lounge, burgers with a dash of local flavour, and plant-based meat delicacies on offer.

The tail end of spring also gifts us seasonal delights like white asparagus from the West, and hand-harvested clams from a village in East Asia

1. Wolf Burgers teams up with Chef Shen Tan

PHOTO: Wolf Burger

Wolf Burgers has collaborated with local chef Shen Tan, owner of private dining experience Ownself Make Chef and known for her double-steamed Nasi Lemak, to present a new Rendang Beef Burger and Rendang Loaded Fries (set for $16.90).

The secret rendang sauce is a mix of spices and a dash of zest to shredded braised beef, slathered onto WOLF’s beef patties together with sweet caramelised onions.

The fries are not spared too, with follow-on toppings of cheese sauce, crispy bacon bits, and furikake.

The Rendang Set Meal is available till May 30, 2021, and includes the Rendang Beef Burger, Rendang Loaded Fries and choice of soda at $16.90.

Available at WOLF Burgers outlets, www.wolfburgers.com and major delivery platforms.

2. Oriole’s plant-based burgers + cocktails

PHOTO: Oriole Coffee + Bar

The opportunity to try several plant-based meats at the same time are slim, but never zero.

Sink your teeth into the “beef” Mission Impossible ($24++) burger, breaded “chicken” Tindle Surprise ($22++) burger, OmniPork luncheon Om(g)ni Goodness ($18++) quesadilla, and Jack’s Tuna Melt ($24++) toast.

The five new tipples at Oriole Coffee + Bar have been concocted with artisanal bourbon distiller, Maker’s Mark.

Using red winter wheat instead of rye, the bourbon is incorporated into everything from the Maker’s High Roller, High Baller ($17++) highball, to the Oriole espresso-infused Maker’s Martin ($18++).

Oriole’s Plant-Based Burgers and Sandwiches & Maker’s Mark Cocktails are available till Aug 2, 2021, with a 1-for-1 promotion for the Maker’s High Roller, High Baller from 2pm-6pm and 8pm onwards.

Oriole Coffee + Bar is located at 96 Somerset Road, #01-01, Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Orchard, Singapore 238163, p. +65 6238 8348.

Open daily from 10am-10.30pm.

3. White Asparagus Season at Ginett

PHOTO: Ginett

White asparagus is the juicier, nuttier, and sweeter version of its green cousin, and a spring delight in Europe.

Ginett has created five dishes based on this vegetable, from the classic French Steamed White Asparagus ($28++) with gribiche sauce, to the combination of roasted Kühlbarra barramundi and Poached White Asparagus ($40++).

For more contemporary options, there’s the Charcoal-grilled White Asparagus ($42++) with Kurobuta pork tenderloin and mushroom fricassee and White Asparagus Salad ($31++) with blue swimmer crab meat.

The French White Asparagus specials are available daily from 6pm till closing, till May 30, 2021.

Ginett Restaurant & Wine Bar is located at 200 Middle Rd, Singapore 188980, p. +65 6809 7988.

4. Putien presents Seasonal Dutou Clams

PHOTO: Putien

For 600 years, the Duotou village in Fujian have been hand-harvesting these succulent clams from underneath nutrient-rich black mud.

This year is no exception, and Michelin-starred Putien is bringing this delicacy to you in eight distinct ways.

From the way the locals do it in Baked Duotou Clams on Hot Plate ($26.80++) to the visual feast that is the Red Mushroom Duotou Clam Soup ($28.80++), savour the way the juicy clams add to the umami in these dishes.

Don’t want to miss out on the Steamed Duotou Clams with Minced Garlic ($26.80++), an absolute classic.

Putien‘s Duotou Clams are available till the end of July 2021, with a special promotion price of any two dishes for $46.80++, and an additional 20% off a carafe of sake with any order of clams.

Make your reservation here at any of their 17 outlets islandwide.

5. 1-Altitude Gastro Bar launches grill menu

PHOTO: 1-Altitude Gastro Bar

Perch yourself atop One Raffles Place with friends and family as 1-Altitude Gastro Bar expand on their menu with a new grill in their culinary arsenal.

Grilled dishes include The Altitude Burger ($32++) with a mouthwatering Wagyu MS8 beef patty, or the Charred Iberico Pork Ribs ($34++).

Make it a party with a Whole French Spatchcock Chicken ($38++) or their Signature Grilled Seafood Platter ($140++) to share.

1-Altitude Gastro Bar is located at 1 Raffles Place, Level 63, Singapore 048616, p. +65 6438 0410.

This article was first published in City Nomads.