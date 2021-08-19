The weekly grub: 5 things to eat and drink in Singapore this week

This week, sip on some delicious cocktails inspired by a literary legend and indulge in a Japanese sweet treat arriving in Singapore for the first time.

On the savoury side of things, there’s a new Sichuan buffet (it’s not hotpot) and plant-based meals delivered to your doorstep if you prefer to stay home.

Take a breather with Monkey Shoulder

PHOTO: Monkey Shoulder

Looking for a pick-me-up after a hard Zoom meeting? Scottish malt whisky Monkey Shoulder has you covered with their Don’t Let The Grind Get You Down series of canned cocktails delivered ice cold to your doorstep.

Named after common online meeting phrases like Is Everyone Here? (a spiced root beer cocktail) and You’re On Mute, working tipplers can also take a break with their innovative multiplayer game, Cards of Hilarity, as you crack open a Zoomtail with your buddies.

Don’t Let The Grind Get You Down‘s Zoomtails are available for purchase till Oct 4, 2021 on their website.

Welcome PARKROYAL’s A Gastronomic Journey of Sichuan Flavours

PHOTO: Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant

Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant at PARKROYAL on Beach Road returns with their acclaimed annual dining affair, A Gastronomic Journey of Sichuan Flavours ($68++ per adult).

Available Aug 19 to Dec 31, 2021, the tapas style, all-you-can-eat experience presents 100 petite plates of Sichuan cuisine.

Aside from favourites like Chong Qing Diced Chicken with Dried Chilli and Fresh Scallops with Sichuan Pepper and Minced Spring Onion Sauce, this year’s star dish is the Baby Lobster available in four different flavours.

Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant is located at 7500 Beach Road, Singapore 199591, p. +65 31386711. Open daily 11.30am – 2pm, 6.30pm – 9.30pm.

The a la carte buffet dinner is available daily while the a la carte buffet lunch is available on weekends on public holidays.

The Old Man Singapore introduces new cocktail menu

PHOTO: The Old Man Singapore

An intimate speakeasy that needs no introduction, The Old Man commemorates significant years in Hemingway’s colourful life, honouring his experiences, as well as the women he loved in the new v3 menu.

Paying homage to his birth, the rum based #1899 ($22++) pairs milky flavours of soy milk kefir with subtle pandan nuances.

Taking inspiration from his third wife, #1940 ($22++) blends sourmash whisky with burnt sugar and honeyed vanilla, accompanied by chocolate wine for an intense but sophisticated cocktail.

The new cocktails are also available for takeaway in 250ml bottles at $38 nett.

The Old Man Singapore is located at 55 Keong Saik Rd., #01-04, Singapore 089158, p. +6569095505. Open Monday-Saturday, 5pm – 10.30pm. Closed Sunday.

Subcribe to scrumptious plant-based meals by Insane Meals

PHOTO: Insane Meals

Homegrown subscription meal company Insane Meals is introducing a flexitarian and vegetarian meal option that meat-lovers can enjoy too.

Featuring tofu-based protein and Impossible Meat, subscribers can look forward to the Cheeky Mala Xiang Guo, Sweet and Sour Plork and Black Pepper Plawn.

Meat lovers can also look forward to delicious, hearty dishes such as Impossible Lasagne and Asian favourites like Impossible Thai Basil Noodle.

Meal plans are available ‘Everyday’ at 12 meals a week from $204, or go ‘Flexi’ with six meals a week from $108.

Order from Insane Meals on their website. Menus are refreshed weekly.

Fukusaya Castella Cakes land in Singapore

PHOTO: Fukusaya Castella

Hailing from Nagasaki, Fukusaya Castella cakes are over 400 years old and are finally making their debut in Singapore.

Denser and more substantial than their Taiwanese counterparts, these cakes are hand made with just eggs, sugar, flour, and zarame sugar. Priced at $25.90 per box, they are oil and dairy free, perfect for the lactose-intolerant.

Fukusaya Castella is available from Aug 20, 2021 at Isetan Scotts Supermarket, located at 350 Orchard Road, Shaw House, Singapore 238868. Open Monday-Wednesday 10am – 8pm, Thursday-Sunday 10am – 9pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.