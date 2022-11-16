Weekly grub: 5 things to eat and drink this week including a premium Japanese beef autumn menu

As we tuck in for cosy evenings against the backdrop of rain, good food and wines are a must! In this week’s wholesome grub options, look forward to modern interpretations of home-cooked meals, the essence of autumnal ingredients and rich grape juices that instantly switch up the gloomy mood with instant gratification.

Traditional food, modern presentations

Located along Hamilton Road, Nothing Fancy is hosting Chef Melvin Zhair for a South Indian Cuisine showcase with recipes and flavours expressed through a modern touch.

Bringing his memories and stories to the vibrant restaurant, he joins hands with his mother, Esther, to present four courses ($58 per pax). From the aromatic Crab Rasam and Pepper Chicken Masala to Prawn Sambal and Briyani, it’s best enjoyed with some juicy wine pairings. Remember to enter from the back alley!

The South Indian Cuisine showcase runs on Nov 20, 2022, at Nothing Fancy, 11 Hamilton Rd, #01-00, Singapore 209182, p. +65 8133 4819. Reservations highly recommended.

In-Season Herbs & Vegetables Shine at Restaurant JAG

As fall chimes in with earthy hues of green, orange, brown, and red, we can also expect remarkable autumnal harvests taking centre stage at Restaurant JAG. Their La Balade du Végétal menu is gracing the dining table with rich aromas, and a repertoire of produce from France, Japan, and Italy.

The 17 plates give the all-rounded experience bringing you earthy, nutty, and buttery sweet flavours through ingredients like Pumpkin turned into a rich tangy elixir, Jerusalem artichoke expressed in warm, air and light velouté sauce, and the piquant Parsley root paired with gamey venison for an herbaceous sweet spin.

Restaurant JAG is located at 76 Duxton Rd, Level 1, Singapore 089535, p. +65 3138 8477. The La Balade du Végétal menu is available for dinner at $338++ per pax (17 plates with proteins) and $278++ per pax (17 plates, vegetarian). Wine pairing available at $248++.

Argentinian & Australian wines to try

Our one-stop-shop, Bottles & Bottles has done it again bringing in some of the world’s finest wines. Tired of your usual red or white? Pick up a bottle in-store and acquaint yourselves with the curations of Bodega Norton (a heritage winery from Mendoza, Argentina), and Domaine Naturaliste, renowned winemaker Bruce Dukes’ winery in Margaret River, Australia.

Amongst the collection, the Norton Altura Malbec ($49) is a 100 per cent Malbec form Uco Valley, sporting intense fruity scents and mineral notes, whilst Domaine Naturaliste Floris Chardonnay ($42) is a lighter subtle sip with floral notes of white jasmine flowers. Both pair elegantly with food, and make great gifts for the festive season.

Bodega Norton and Domaine Naturaliste’s wines are available both online and in stores at Bottles & Bottles.

Black Cow’s new menu celebrates freshness & flavour

Welcoming the season of fare that honours “shun” (when an ingredient is at its freshest and most flavourful), Black Carvery Group’s modern sukiyaki and shabu shabu fine dining restaurant Black Cow introduces its Autumn/Winter 2022 Menu.

Look forward to tender, luscious and marbled beef – think Seasonal A5 Wagyu Beef ($158) or the A5 Hida-Gyu Beef ($238). The Truffle Egg Risotto ($58) is equally decedent featuring shavings of seasonal truffles from Italy, Spain and France. For lunch, take your pick from five donburi offerings for hearty and flavourful midday treats.

Black Cow is located at 26 Beach Rd, #B1-20 South Beach Avenue, Singapore 189768, p. +65 6386 6720.

A taste of Tokyo

Along with its new weekly Monday kitchen takeovers, 28 HongKong Street is always ready to hand you the best of tipples.

For one-night only on Monday, Nov 21, Rogerio Igarashi Vaz, co-owner and chief bartender of Tokyo’s Bar TRENCH will be taking the helm at the cocktail bar to serve you a taste of his award-winning cocktails. Bar TRENCH has been listed as one of Asia’s 50 Best Bars for seven consecutive years and is known to effortlessly combine traditional Japanese style and creative western bartending.

Rogerio Igarashi Vaz guestshift runs on Nov 21, 2022, at 28 HongKong Street, 28 Hongkong St, Singapore 059667. Reservations are recommended.

