Welcome 2021 in comfort and style with these luxurious sleepwear and homewear

We spend a third of our lives sleeping. This means that our sleepwear and homewear should be as comfortable and luxurious as possible so that we can maximise our rest time amidst our busy lives. Below, we have curated 12 of our favourites at the moment.

Skims naked slip dress in Jasper, $165, from Net-a-Porter

Founded by Kim Kardashian West, innerwear label Skims will be retailed on Net-a-Porter. Products include lingerie, shapewear and homewear for different body types.

Skims cozy knit tank, $79, from Net-a-Porter

Launched during the festive season, Kim has stated that she wanted to see how people from around the world incorporated Skims into their style.

Skims white cozy Knit bouclé pants in Bone, $119, from Net-a-Porter

Net-a-Porter’s senior fashion market editor Libby Page shared “Skims has completely redefined underwear and loungewear dressing, seamlessly integrating the two worlds at a time when we need it most.”

This simple black tank, for example, can be used to keep you warm in an air-conditioned room and can be matched with jeans or athleisure pants when you’re heading out.

Skims cozy knit shorts, $89, from Net-a-Porter

These soft pants can be worn with a shirt or T-shirt when you’re heading out. And when it is the time of the month, it can keep your belly warm.

Repose romper, $109, from Esse x Sunday Bedding

Local fashion label Esse has always been a supporter of sustainability and frequently employs deadstock and sustainable fabrics in their apparels.

This time, they have worked with Sunday Bedding on the limited Repose loungewear line, using the emblematic bamboo sateen bedsheets as material for the collection.

Repose camisole, shorts and self care set, $65, $79 and $30 respectively, from Esse x Sunday Bedding

For Sunday Bedding, this fashion collab is a first. The line consists of four items – a romper, camisole, shorts and eye mask – and is available in five colours – Nautical Blue, Drizzling Rain, Pacific Blue, Plum Purple and Warm Sand.

Je Dors short set, $79, from Rawbought

This fashion label has just gotten its start with soft sleepwear. At the same time, the brand advocates ethical selection and the use of quality materials to create simple, classic styles.

Je Dors sleepshirt, $75, from Rawbought

Heading to a staycation? Then this sleepshirt is easier to slip on and off and won’t take up much luggage space.

Je Dors full set, $99, from Rawbought

This elegant blue colour makes the wearer feel more at peace. Unwind with a scented candle and a glass of red wine.

Eden lace strap padded chemise, $79, from Perk By Kate

This lace chemise is perfect to set the mood for a romantic night with the partner.

Eden cozy short robe, $89, from Perk By Kate

Available in black and white, you could purchase this robe with a pyjama. Robes are easy to slip on for extra coverage when you have an unexpected guest or delivery at the door.

