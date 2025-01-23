Welcome to the future: This sleek new cafe at Beach Road has coffee and matcha on tap

There's a new coffee spot in town, and its brews aren't the only thing about it worth noting.

Sporting sleek and futuristic interior, 2050 Coffee is slated to open on Saturday (Jan 25) at Beach Road.

The brand was originally established in Kyoto by Japanese entrepreneur Yozo Otsuki and its first overseas outlet is managed by the folks behind Kurasu Singapore, another speciality-coffee concept by Yozo.

2050 Coffee also hopes to make a difference in the coffee industry, in light of news about how climate change will lead to reduced coffee yield in future.

According to a study by peer-reviewed journal PLOS One, climate change will affect growing conditions for several popular foods, with coffee being one of the hardest hit.

So, with the launch of 2050 Coffee, Yozo seeks to build direct relationships with farmers using sustainable farming methods and to scale up farmers' businesses, a spokesperson told AsiaOne at the media preview on Jan 22.

2050 Coffee also aims to shine a spotlight on lesser-known coffee producers.

Drinks on tap

Apart from its futuristic decor, what also makes 2050 Coffee interesting is how its drinks are prepared and served.

Customers can enjoy coffee and teas on tap ($7.50 per drink), with six taps available—four of which dispense filter coffee, while the other two produce tea.

After making payment at the counter, customers will be provided with a cup and they can head to the counter with the taps to dispense their drink.

The seasonal drinks are switched out every one-and-a-half months or so and flavours are unlikely to be repeated.

I tried the Matcha Latte, which was creamy, smooth and earthy.

Other drink offerings on tap include Burundi, a light roast coffee with hints of berry, dried fruit and chocolate; as well as Mexico, which has flavour notes of apple, green grapes, iced lemon tea and poached pear.

Apart from having brews on tap, customers can also enjoy drinks made by the sleek Eversys coffee machine.

Thanks to features like a built-in grinder and milk dispensing arm, the coffee-making process is sped up.

From the Eversys machine, we got the Premium Latte ($7). It also used to make the Regular Latte ($6.50).

Customers can also customise their drinks by adding soy or oat milk for an additional $1.

Want to save some money? Bring your own tumbler to get 50 cents off.

Address: 267 Beach Rd, #01-01, Singapore 199545

[[nid:707690]]

melissateo@asiaone