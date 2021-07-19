Welcome summer with the Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van set

It’s time to head out and do some camping with Lego’s new Volkswagen T2 Camper Van set!

LEGO Volkswagen T2 Camper Van.

PHOTO: Lego

Adding further to its already prolific portfolio of cars, this latest 2207-piece Lego set will allow you to go glamping in style. Catch some rays with its pop-top roof with tent, set of folding chairs and of course, a surfboard.

And when you need to cool down from the heat, a folding rear bench seat provides a comfortable place to stay under starry skies.

Deploy the pop-top roof once you reach your camp site, or take the board out for some waves!

PHOTO: Lego

The new Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van is based on its namesake of the late 1960s and 1970s. It succeeds the much-loved previous Lego Creator Expert Volkswagen T1 Camper Van, adding many new features in the process.

The new set is larger than before. Also new is the exterior paint colour, a sliding door, as well as the trademark T2 wraparound Baywindow front windscreen and a new yet instantly recognisable “face”.

You get working steering under that bonnet, and while you’re on the road, the camper’s opening cabinets, fridge, sink and gas stove with teapot should see to all your minifigures’ needs.

Fridge, sink and gas stove on the inside should keep all campers happy when on site.

PHOTO: Lego

A sticker set including retro decals and a choice of German or US number plates will offer your happy campers the opportunity to customise their home away from home.

The Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van will go on sale from Aug 1, 2021 on Lego online store here.

This article was first published in Torque.