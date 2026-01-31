'We'll be back some day': Blackgoat at Jalan Batu shares recipes online following closure

Famed for its top-quality meats and specialty burgers, hawker stall Blackgoat has posted its recipes online after announcing its closure at Jalan Batu earlier this month.

In an Instagram post on Jan 19, Fikri Rohaimi, the man behind Blackgoat, shared a lengthy letter to customers, team members and family for their endless support over the years.

The stall located at Jalan Batu Hawker Centre, opened in February 2023 and had its last day of operations on Jan 18, 2026.

"The F&B industry in Singapore and also the world — is in a really difficult situation," Fikri wrote, citing closures of "long standing places, institutions, brick and mortar".

In thanking his family, he shared about the immense sacrifices made and their help with "endless back end work".

Fikri also thanks their customers, referring to them as "the greatest community of thousands of regulars, and long term guests" for their support throughout the three years of business.

"We are in an old hawker centre, and there are a lot of grimy details — but thank you for supporting the experience we offer," he said.

Fikri also apologised for not announcing Blackgoat's closure in advance, saying that he "could not bear to see nor handle the craze that would come".

He also encouraged young business owners and chefs to chase their dreams and have faith in themselves despite any criticism or judgements from others.



"I am very blessed, and I express my full gratitude to everyone," the young chef said, reflecting on the business, which started after working at well-known establishments like 3-Michelin-starred Zen and Burnt Ends.

"This is not the end."

'We'll be back some day'

In a separate post on Jan 27, Blackgoat shared the recipes for some of their dishes, to the surprise of many.

They shared over 10 recipes, for dishes such as their classic cheeseburger and Malay Caesar Salad, encouraging followers to send them a message if they ever need help with the recipes.

"We will be back some day," the caption read.

In the post, a number of netizens thanked them for gesture.

One said: "What a truly GOAT [Greatest of All Time] move to share these recipes. Thank you and looking forward to your new place".

Another added that they tried making the potato salad, and that it "almost tastes like how you guys did it".

"Thank you for the recipe! Will miss you guys!" They wrote.

