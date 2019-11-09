Wellness getaways in Southeast Asia to relax and destress

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recently declared being ‘burnt out’ as a real and physically ailing condition, saying: “Burn-out is a syndrome conceptualised as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed”.

Given that Singaporeans are known to be highly stressed at work and usually work long hours, being burnt out is highly probable for many of us. The condition includes feelings of extreme fatigue, depleted energy, negativity and even an inability to fulfil daily tasks at work.

Whilst there are many ways to ensure you don’t reach burn-out stage, an obvious option is to take regular mini-breaks away from work to recharge, relax and focus on your health.

Getaways and mini vacations away from the hustle of Singapore’s city life are always a good idea, but particularly if you’re interested in wellness retreats and pampering vacations to avoid said burn-out state. Lucky for us, Singapore is situated with countless connections to hotspots in South-East Asia, making it easy for travel.

For your next digital detox and wellness getaway to keep yourself in tip-top shape, check out these top options from S.E Asia.

VIETNAM

1. ALBA WELLNESS VALLEY, PHU BAI

Situated at the source of the Thanh Tan geothermal spring, 30km from the city of Hue, Alba Wellness Valley in North Vietnam has been built in this particular area to deliver the ultimate rejuvenation retreat for those in desperate need of realignment, both mentally and physically.

A natural hot spring has been widely accepted in Europe and Japan as a treatment option for various common ailments, such as boosting blood circulation, reducing stress, promoting sleep, relieving pain and healing skin problems.

The Alba Wellness Valley utilises this to offer guests a healing experience.

To make it easy for those looking to retreat minus any itinerary headache or multiple booking stress, the resort has just released three new multi-day wellness packages (three, five and seven days) which all include: Accommodation, full board of nutritionally balanced meals and detox drinks, daily wellness activities from hiking and bike rides to calm-inducing water meditation, spa sessions, and extended soaks in the country’s only Japanese-style onsen.

The new packages were inspired by the natural hot springs on the grounds of the hotel, said Hylton Lipkin, general manager at Alba Wellness Valley by Fusion.

“Our healing waters find a path through the heart of our resort and move towards the optimal temperature as they make their journey,” he said. “We want our guests to embark on their own journey where they can find their wellness balance.”

The longer five and seven day packages also include a healthy cooking class designed to give guests tips on how to bring what they’ve learned home.

Local sightseeing trips with a city tour of the former imperial capital at Hue, a local craft village visit, and a trip to Chùa Công Thành pagoda are also part of the flexible schedule.

With a series of thermal baths at its heart, the valley also offers various outdoor facilities including a water park, a family-friendly craft village and organic farm, and a thrilling highwire course and zip line.

Guests have a choice of accommodation: The upscale Alba Wellness Resort and 3-star Thanh Tan Hot Springs Hotel. The Alba Wellness Resort delivers a rustic traditional-yet-luxe staycation, featuring a combination of Japanese and Vietnamese architecture with rural landscaping.

At Phong Son, Phong Dien, Thua Thien Hue Province, tel :0234 3552 222. Visit: https://albawellnessvalley.com/

2. CARAVELLE HOTEL, SAIGON, HO CHI MINH CITY

If you like the idea of pampering and spa treatments but think a faraway detox retreat may end up boring you / make you miss the lively city life, there are always other options. Take Caravelle Hotel in Saigon, as example.

This 5-star historic hotel is located in the city centre and is a short walk to iconic landmarks and locations, such as the Saigon Municipal Theatre, also known as the Opera House, Notre Dame Cathedral, Dong Khoi Street, modern Nguyen Hue Walking Street, and the legendary Ben Thanh Market.

You have ample amount to do and see the sights during this stay that will keep your active side fulfilled. But for the relaxation side, the Caravelle Hotel can also provide with its Kara Spa and pool and fitness centre.

It offers various wellness classes for you to attend during your stay, such as yoga by the pool.

The Kara Spa is a tranquil 750 sqm sanctuary overlooking the bustle of Ho Chi Minh City, offering hotel guests a wide variety of high quality health and wellness therapies.

We recommend one of its six speciality packages: Retreat, Rebalance, Relaxation, Vitality, Spirit of Kara and Serenity for Couples.

These packages largely consist of full body massages, facials, skin scrubs and foot massages — offering different types of treatments to suit various physical and mental requirements.

If you’re heading there with your partner to have a joint break away from Singapore, we highly recommend the Serenity for Couples pamper package.

It’s 210 minutes of pure bliss and bonding time just the two of you, converting to only S$272 for a 60-minutes traditional Vietnamese full body massage, 60-minutes facial and 60-minutes foot massage, along with 30-minutes in the jacuzzi together, access to the VIP room and a welcome drink.

You can spend the afternoon concentrating on nothing but yourself and each other, relaxing and recharging.

Then, when you’re both feeling ready to take on the world again, you can head out into the heart of Ho Chi Minh City for some dinner and drinks.

Alternatively, keep your cosy and chilled mindset going and eat at the hotel, which features six different memorable culinary experiences.

At 19 – 23 Lam Son Square, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, tel: (84) 28 3823 4999. Visit https://www.caravellehotel.com/

CAMBODIA

3. NAVUTU DREAMS RESORT, SIEM REAP

Navutu Dreams Resort & Wellness Centre is situated in a peaceful picturesque setting, a short walk from the magical temples of Angkor. There is no better place to nurture your inner calm than in the serene Cambodian landscape.

Focused solely on your mental and physical wellbeing, the centre offers seven great packages to suit all abilities and timeframes, with yoga and wellness at its heart, run by resident wellness experts and certified yoga instructors.

These personal retreats will help you learn the tools and techniques needed to allow you to continue the healthy mindset when you return home.

Daily yoga classes are included in all packages, from beginner to yogi, as well as access to three outdoor swimming pools and gym facilities, plus plenty of free time that allows you to visit the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Angkor Wat, located just 20 minutes from the resort.

Depending on which package you opt for, you can also enjoy meditation, holistic healing sessions, spa treatments, balanced and healthy farm-to-table meals and private one-to-one yoga sessions.

Whichever package you choose to suit your timeframe (the longest is 7D6N) and needs, you can rest assured the wellness experts will guide you through this personal wellness and well-being retreat to help you combat stress, reset and recharge.

At Navutu Road, Siem Reap, 17251, tel: +855 (0) 63 964 864. Visit https://navutudreams.com/

4. MEMOIRE D' ANGKOR BOUTIQUE HOTEL, KRONG SIEM REAP

Memoire D’Angkor Boutique Hotel, built with a unique concept combining subtle elegance and Cambodian artistry, is similarly located at Angkor Wat, just 7km from the airport along Sivatha Road.

Apart from its 48 rooms and suites, the hotel also has a stunning pool with relaxed patio swings, a gym, and two restaurants serving authentic Cambodian and western cuisines.

It also provides an oasis of comfort and relaxation for its guests, who can treat themselves to a choice of two wellness spa programmes: Physical Restoration Program and Healing Program.

The physical restoration program aims to fix the mechanical failure that causes you to experience pain, such as joint pain, excessive muscle tension, muscle strain, inefficient mobility, headaches and various other ailments.

Whilst they’re not certified doctors, the therapists are trained with a therapeutic touch protocol that works on soft tissue muscle with the goal of reducing tightness and spasm pain.

The healing program focuses on the four elements: Earth, Wind, Water and Fire to help you relax, rejuvenate and restore your health. These include lymphatic drainage massage, anti stress deep tissue massage, warm stone body massage and other offerings.

At #54 Sivatha Rd, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia, tel: +85563 766 999. Visit https://www.memoiredangkor.com/

THAILAND

5. ATMANJAI, PHUKET

Atmanjai Health Wellness & Detox Retreat is, as the name suggests, a dedicated healing and detox centre that was created to enhance your total well-being.

A fantastic getaway option if you’re feeling anywhere near close to a burn out, it also has a range of on-site facilities such as a swimming pool, spa, open-air restaurant and beachfront activities.

Relying on natural healing properties and treatment, the resort prides itself on helping you discover an integrated approach to wellness, believing that health is determined by being aligned with nature and the environment.

The retreat offers guests three different detox programmes and one fitness and yoga programme, all designed and customised to your specific requirements, to restore your overall fitness and healthy living.

The Detox programs are all designed to cleanse your body of toxins and activate improved digestion as well as organ and systemic function in order to assist in restoring your body to balanced operation.

The fitness and yoga programme on the other hand is designed for people who, although have a need to relax, unwind and destress, are still conscious about maintaining good health.

It can be specially tailored for people who are new to fitness training, coming back after a long absence or recovering from an injury.

The group yoga sessions, also part of the program, use a combination of strong, as well as gentle exercises which help you focus on conscious breathing and improve on your mental awareness.

At Soi Mittrapap,Wiset Road, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand 83130, tel: +66 (0) 76 613 580. Visit https://www.atmanjai.com/index.php

6. DHARA DHEVI, CHIANG MAI

This award winning luxury resort located in the north of Thailand, Chiang Mai, believes in an entirely holistic approach to wellness, addressing both your physical and psychological needs.

At the resort’s spa and wellness centre, you can book yourself in for a multitude of spa treatments, wellness programme or its Aurveda programme.

Originating in India more than 5,000 years ago, Ayurveda is believed to be the oldest healing science in existence, forming the foundation for all other types of medicine.

Kicking off with a dosha analysis (which will give you a breakdown of your Ayurvedic mind-body type) by the resort’s resident Ayurvedic specialist, you will be guided through a personalised program of treatments, which include yoga, meditation and Ayurvedic massage.

Alternatively, if you’d prefer not to follow a full programme, you are able to choose from a comprehensive list of Ayurvedic treatments.

Alternatively for the wellness programme, you can receive professional health assessments and personal training on request as well as longer term fitness programs.

You can enjoy various yoga classes (including many different yoga styles) that will help strengthen and stretch your whole body and mind, improving the workings of your circulation and your respiration and digestive systems.

You can also indulge in some nature and go jogging around the sixty acres of space, as well as explore the hilly surroundings on challenging hikes.

Beyond the wellness aspect, this resort will keep you fully entertained with so much to see and do. It houses its very own Thai cooking school, a world class library, kids club, fitness centre and even a shopping village.

You also get a rice planting opportunity and it has an arts and crafts village offering guests daily demonstrations — basket making, bamboo weaving, rice pounding, and paper cutting in northern Thai style. Guests can either watch or participate.

At 51/4 Moo 1, Chiang Mai-Sankampaeng Road, T. Tasala, A. Muang, Chiang Mai 50000 Thailand Telephone, tel: +66 (53) 888 888. Visit https://www.dharadhevi.com

PHILIPPINES

7. THE FARM AT SAN BENITO, LIPA

If you have ever searched for wellness retreats in South-East Asia, then you’ll know The Farm at San Benito pops up constantly.

An eco-luxury holistic medical wellness resort located in Lipa, Batangas, just a 90-minute drive south of Manila, The Farm has been honoured with 60 prestigious international awards including “Best Medical Wellness Resort in the World” from SENSES Germany. Basically, you’re going to be in very good hands here.

The Farm achieves such status by focusing on five key healing components during your stay:

Holistic Integrative Medical Services,

Nurturing Spa Treatments & Hydrotherapy Water Wellness,

Plant-based Whole Food Vegan Cuisine,

Mindful Movement & Functional Fitness,

Healing Environment & Heartfelt Service.

Yes, you can only get vegan cuisine on site, so if you or your partner are a meat eater, this may not be the best option (but a meat cleanse is always a good option for you too).

As for the programmes on offer, the resort has various different options such as Health Optimisation Programmes including detox cleanse, weight management and holistic health, Cellular Health Programmes including female revitalisation, stress reduction and immune modulation and even Aesthetics Progammes that include vigour and vitality or beauty and anti-aging.

This is naming just a few of what they have — its list is very impressive.

Given that this is a very specific wellness resort, the activities it has on offer are not as varied as other locations, and centre around your fitness, such as yoga, functional fitness or power walking.

If you’re looking for somewhere to both relax and recharge but also to do some other activities, this may not be the best option for you. If you come here, you’re solely dedicated to your physical and mental restoration.

At 119 Barangay Tipakan 4217 Lipa City, Batangas Philippines, tel: +632 884 8074 . Visit https://www.thefarmatsanbenito.com/

INDONESIA

8. THE SANCHAYA, BINTAN

Located less than an hour away from Singapore, The Sanchaya is a boutique beachfront estate nestled amidst luscious tropical gardens and the sparkling Indian Ocean.

With an Indonesian-inspired spa, private croquet lawn, endless white beach, and several world-class dining options, The Sanchaya is one of the most convenient, yet inspiring, weekend escapes from the city where fitness aficionados can clock in their workouts surrounded by Bintan’s natural beauty.

Just across the waters, literally, The Sanchaya on Bintan Island has recently announced plans for two upcoming fitness residencies this September.

The stylish, beach-front property is well suited to athletic guests, with a fully-equipped gym and a range of adventurous activities, such as BloKart sailing and OneWheel+ riding. If you are after a wellness retreat that is based more on physical activities than spa relaxation therapies, this will be a fab option for you.

Given that the Bintan Marathon is beckoning (From Sept 7 to 8), the resort has decided to host Singapore-based Yogi, Camilla Knight, who will be on hand to offer pre-race yoga and post-marathon deep stretching classes for runners to ease tired and aching muscles.

Yoga can be vital in helping to prevent injury caused by sporting performance, as well as increasing performance by assisting with nerves and helping to stretch muscles.

On top of this, the resort will also welcome Singapore-based athlete, Natalie Dau, from Sept 18 to 22, thus giving you more options to join in on the fitness fun over at Bintan.

Natalie is a Reebok sponsored athlete and an ambassador and spokesperson for lifestyle brands including Sports Singapore and Class Pass. A qualified trainer and accredited sports nutritionist, Natalie will be holding daily outdoor group classes, which can be adapted to suit participants of varying fitness levels.

The centre also offers other recreational activities, such as croquet and archery, a real pétanque court, stand-up paddleboards, house bicycles and BloKarts. You will be kept active from morning to bedtime, if you so desire.

Fitness aside, we all know wind down and pampering time is important if you’re seeking out overall wellness and recovery. That’s why the resort has a Balinese-inspired spa nestled in a tropical garden.

Products used during treatments are a partnership between its resident wellness expert, Ria Cantle and skincare brand Sodashi.

Sanskrit for wholeness, purity and radiance, Sodashi uses only the purest botanical extracts blended with care and intention, and it seeks to nurture and celebrate the unique beauty of each individual.

At Lagoi Bay, Bintan, Riau Islands, Indonesia, tel: +62 770 692200. Visit www.thesanchaya.com

9. THE YOGA BARN, UBUD BALI

Located in the heart of Ubud, Bali’s cultural hub, The Yoga Barn is a full service yoga studio and holistic healing retreat centre, launched back in 2007.

Dedicated to healing and renewal, it creates the perfect physical atmosphere to achieve just that, including serene guesthouses and a strategic, peaceful location for all its facilities.

The top-notch resources are matched only by its equally outstanding programs, including over 100 yoga classes and workshops a week, cleansing and detox programs, and various kinds of therapies, including naturopathy, reiki, and sound therapy.

The centre offers a seven-day personalised yoga retreat that includes three sound healing events, massage and foot massage, private yoga and meditation classes, healing session, unlimited class pass and much much more.

Be it a yogi or a budding beginner, this yoga retreat is tailored to suit all needs and levels of ability.

Aside from the above, the retreat also offers four different cleanse and detox programmes: two three-day and two seven-day retreats.

The three-day retreat options are a juice cleanse or a raw food retreat, while the seven-day retreat options are a healing retreat and a detox retreat.

The centre also has a KUSH Rejuvenation Spa, which is Ayurvedically-inspired and nestled in between a peaceful rice field and a flowing river, optimising on the natural environment to deliver ultimate serenity in its treatments.

Kush, in Sanskrit, means ‘happiness’ which is the desired result the centre wants its guests to feel once they’ve visited not just the spa, but the resort in general.

At Jl. Hanoman, Pengosekan, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, tel: +62361 971 236. Visit https://www.theyogabarn.com/

MALAYSIA

10. CHATEAU SPA AND ORGANIC WELLNESS RESORT, BENTONG

If you’re after something a little closer to home, a French-inspired chateau, nestled in the middle of Malaysia, might do the trick. Situated in the Berjaya Hills amidst a 150 year old tropical rainforest, this resort gives guests the feeling of being in rural France when actually, you’ve just hopped across the border.

This award winning wellness and organic spa, with over a hundred and thirty suites and rooms that offer 100 per cent organic bed and bath linens, prides itself on offering guests a tranquil spot to put stress on a back burner and relax in luxurious solitude.

If you’re anywhere near burn-out level, it sounds like a trip to this chateau is just what the doctor ordered.

It houses a Santé Organic Wellness Spa that has a blend of European and Asian traditions and offers tailor-made therapies and programmes, including Swedish massages, facials, body wraps, aromatherapy and reflexology.

The spa’s programmes are designed to meet individual wellbeing needs, ranging from body pampering, beauty, stress relief, body cleansing, fitness, weight loss, couples retreat, pre and post natal and special programmes just for the men.

Apart from the extensive range of spa treatments, spa guests also benefit from a professional nutrition consultation who will share a realistic yet adequate nutrition plan, along with complimentary yoga classes that help ease the body and the mind.

At KM48, Persimpangan Bertingkat, Lebuhraya Karak (324.86 km) 28750 Bentong, tel: +60 9-221 3888. Visit https://www.facebook.com/ChateauWellnessResort/

This article was first published in Her World Online .