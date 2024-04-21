'We're in trouble this month': Owner of turtle museum in Yishun pleads for return of visitors

The Live Turtle and Tortoise Museum is in trouble, says its founder Connie Tan, who pleaded for visitors to return in a post published on their social media pages on Saturday (April 20).

Currently located at Lorong Chencharu in Yishun where Orto leisure park once stood, the museum is apparently facing hard times due to the construction works happening on the state land, contributing to the lower footfall.

"This is a very hard truth about what's happening in Turtle Museum today. What used to be a very packed day on a Sunday is now like that," shared Tan, 53, pointing to a thin crowd.

From the clip, it is not immediately clear when the video was taken.

Tan revealed in the video that this has been the third week in a row where they've only covered "less than 30 per cent" of their operating costs.

"So yes, we are in trouble," Tan declared, sharing that sustaining the business has been "eating into savings, which we do not have much". Funds also have to be set aside for the construction of their new building, located adjacent to HomeTeamNS Khatib at Yishun Walk.

Speaking to AsiaOne on Sunday, Tan said that earnings had dipped sharply in January and February.

"When I saw less than $100 every week day and only a couple of hundreds each weekend day, I was really worried."

She then decided that something had to be done, which was why she filmed the clip.

Tan's son Jedd told AsiaOne: "My mum is using almost all of her retirement savings just to fund the construction costs [for the new site] which is not enough. The worrying part was when the lack of visitors made the payment of operation costs difficult."

He indicated that more school visits recently has helped defray some of the costs. "But we are still in the red and dipping into our savings to support this unique gem set-up".

Despite reports that the museum and its neighbour Ground-Up Initiative would have to vacate the site by June 2023, the museum shared in a TikTok video on July 27 that it would remain open till the first quarter of 2024.

In the latest video, Tan said that due to the ongoing construction and narrowed pathways to the museum, visitors "will feel that I'm closed".

"But I need your help to come down. Because we don't even have the funds to last for the next few months, so we need to generate some funds. Your visitation is very, very important to us, so please come down," said Tan in her impassioned plea.

"Please come and visit the turtles, they need your gentle touch."

It seems that the plea might have worked, at least in garnering eyeballs on social media.

The post has gotten over 750 comments on TikTok and close to 27,000 likes within a day.

A majority of commenters seemed surprised that the museum was still located at the Lorong Chencharu site, with many netizens seemingly willing to lend their support.

"Omg! I'll drop by in the next few days," one TikTok user commented.

"Stayed in Singapore for four years and I never knew this place existed!" wrote another excitedly.

In its reply to commenters, the museum also stated that they would rather people come by to visit the ticketed attraction than to canvass for donations.

According to its website, tickets to the museum cost $10 for Singaporeans aged seven and up, and $6 for children aged three to six years old as well as seniors aged 60 and above.

