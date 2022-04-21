'We're unable to cover the cost': Millennials who left e-commerce scene to sell claypot rice announce closure of hawker stall

The life of a hawker is undeniably a hard one and usually, sacrifices have to be made.

That was the case for Damien Foo, 31, and Will Chua, 33, who made a bold decision to leave the e-commerce scene to run a hawker stall.

Unfortunately, they will be shuttering Xin Xin, which specialises in claypot rice, on April 23, they announced in a Facebook post yesterday (April 20).

"It’s been a wonderful chapter with new friendships forged and valuable experiences gained. Thank you for your support, appreciation and encouragements throughout these years and hopefully we may cross paths again in future," they wrote.

When AsiaOne contacted Damien, he told us that the duo had decided to shutter Xin Xin as they were "unable to cover the cost".

However, this may not be the end of the business — Damien said they hope to be able to reopen their claypot stall elsewhere in the future.

Dear friends and valued customers, we regret to inform you that we’re ceasing operation at Kovan. 23/04/2022 Saturday... Posted by Xinxin on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

In the meantime, to make ends meet, they plan on taking up temporary jobs while they keep a lookout for another suitable location.

The pair first met while they were studying at Singapore Institute of Management Global Education (SIM Global Education) in 2009.

In 2016, they reconnected and got into the e-commerce scene, where they did drop-shipping.

Eventually, in 2018, they decided to go down the F&B route instead, giving up their e-commerce dealings.

Thanks to Damien's parents, who already owned an economy bee hoon and porridge stall at Kovan 209 Market and Food Centre, they managed to secure a location to kickstart the business.

As Damien's parents still wanted to run their own business, they worked out an arrangement where Damien's parents would operate in the morning, and the duo would take over the stall space in the afternoon and evening.

Since the stall will be closed for good, Damien shared that his parents plan on taking the opportunity to retire.

Address: Block 209 Hougang Street 21, Kovan 209 Market and Food Centre #01-62, Singapore 530209

