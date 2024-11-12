'Don't feel guilty about taking time for yourself': Fitness trainer and soon-to-be mum of 2 Roxanne Gan shares her best beauty and style tips for busy mums

Looking good and feeling good often goes hand-in-hand. But when you're a busy mum juggling an endless to-do list, spending the same amount of time on your outfit or beauty routine as you did pre-kids feels nearly impossible.

This is a struggle that fitness trainer and influencer Roxanne Gan knows all too well.

"I used to have more time and money to splurge," she shared with a laugh, recalling her more frequent visits to the hair salon, spa and gym.

While she now prioritises spending time with her three-year-old, Roxanne emphasises the importance of carving out moments for self-care.

"Being a mum is a lot of hard work, so we have to go easy on ourselves," she said. Now pregnant with her second child, the 34-year-old shared that she often schedules her week in advance and shares responsibilities with her husband to ensure she gets enough me-time.

We spent a day with Roxanne at Westgate, where she shared her best tips and tricks for looking and feeling her best amidst a busy lifestyle - and here's what we learned.

Dress for your present body

Pregnancy changes your body, and for those who might be struggling with their self-image, Roxanne has the following advice.

"Dress for your present body. Don't wait for your 'pre-baby' body to come back before buying clothes that fit - choose clothes that will make you feel comfortable and good now," she said.

As for her maternity wardrobe, Roxanne prefers to just size up in the brands that she already shops from - such as PLAYDRESS.

"This way, I can get more mileage out of these dresses by continuing to wear them even after I've given birth," she shared.

When it comes to shoes, comfort is key - but style matters too. For footwear that can take you from the office to play dates, and even date nights, VIVAIA has you covered.

Known for its chic, everyday shoes - including heels - with "sneaker-like comfort", VIVAIA designs with the modern woman in mind. Plus, the eco-friendly brand uses materials made from recycled plastic bottles, adding to the feel-good factor.

"I like how the material isn't stiff, so it accommodates pregnancy-related bloating," Roxanne said of the Margot Mary-Janes from VIVAIA.

Simplify your beauty routine

Ain't nobody got time for an elaborate 14-step routine when you're a mum. These days, Roxanne finds herself opting for a simpler beauty routine - and relies quite a bit on multi-tasking products.

For instance, a tinted moisturiser or BB cream provides your skin with hydration, light coverage and sun protection in one fell swoop, which eliminates some extra steps in your morning routine. The same applies to makeup.

"My cream blush doubles up as a lip tint! This helps me cut cost, and time when I'm getting ready to head out," shared Roxanne.

Want to streamline your morning routine even further? Dr. Lash offers a range of treatments to enhance your peepers, from lash extensions to eyebrow embroidery.

For a natural, "I woke up like this" look, consider their lash lift and tint. This semi-permanent treatment adds lift and definition to your lashes, lasting six to eight weeks - no mascara needed!

Don't feel guilty about taking time for yourself

As a fitness trainer, Roxanne understands the importance of staying active. She sets aside time for yoga, strength training, and brisk morning walks at least two to three times a week. For self-care, she also swears by massages, especially during pregnancy.

"Prenatal massages ease muscle tension, reduce swelling and help with relaxation. It's especially helpful for back pain and tight shoulders," she shared, adding that massages remain a must for her after childbirth as well.

"Postnatal massages help with healing, reduce swelling, improve circulation and relieve tension," she said.

For mothers looking to care for their prenatal and postpartum health, Schönemama offers a comprehensive suite of science-backed treatment programs, including massages that prepare for delivery, support breastfeeding, and aid in postpartum recovery and menopause.

Their holistic approach combines the use of technology (such as electrical muscle stimulation and radiofrequency) with specialised hand techniques and methodologies rooted in Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Specifically for women who are planning for a natural birth, Schönemama does a Prenatal Perineal Massage ($28 for first trial, U.P. $250) that gently stretches and relaxes the perineal area. This practice is said to encourage elasticity in the perineal tissues and potentially reduces the risk of tearing during childbirth.

And if you are celebrating a special occasion (like an anniversary, perhaps?), why not indulge yourself with a customised hairstyling session? After all, you deserve to look and feel your absolute best.

"Don't feel guilty for taking little pockets of time for yourself. It could be a warm bath, a short yoga session, or a dinner date with friends. Self-care is important for our mental well-being," Roxanne noted.

Cute fits for kids at IMM

After a relaxing self-care day at Westgate, take a quick 10-minute walk to IMM, Singapore's largest outlet mall, for some retail therapy for both you and your little one.

With discounts of up to 80 per cent on designer brands and kids' labels, it is the perfect stop to treat yourself and score some stylish finds.

